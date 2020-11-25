Twenty bars, three restaurants, one beach club…

The ever-changing nature of Dubai means we’re often treated to some awesome new venues, dining concepts and beach clubs opening right on our doorstep. Hold on tight though, an incredible new beach club and dining destination is set to open on JBR and it looks amazing.

The name of the new venue is set to be revealed but we do know that it’s on track to open its doors in mid-December. The space it occupies is vast and it’s set to be your new favourite hangout spot. With twenty bars, three restaurants and one beach club all in one place, you won’t need to go anywhere else.

There will be two phases of opening, with two different but equally exciting concepts to be revealed. For those looking to get some sun, visitors will find a stunning aquamarine pool which can be accessed straight from the beach, if you’re walking by.

Keep your eyes peeled as What’s On will be bringing you an exclusive first look at the venue…

In phase one of opening, the beach club plus eight bars with different themes and three restaurants will be revealed. On the ground floor of the beach club will be a Japanese restaurant, Italian restaurant and a smokehouse kiosk.

Six of the themed bars will be on the first floor of the venue. Additionally there will be a pool bar and a beach bar too. The idea is that the day is what you want it to be. Start off with a dip in the pool, head to a bar for sundowners then grab a bite to eat at one of the restaurants.

Phase two is set to open later on in December. Whilst we can’t give too much away, prepare to be transported into a venue that has something-for-everyone, with no expense spared at the mind-blowing themes of the various bars.

Keep December free, this is one new opening that you won’t want to miss…

Images: Provided