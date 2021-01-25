Beat the clock, win a bike…

Roll-up, roll-up, the Circuit X BMX Track at Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District in Abu Dhabi is shifting things up a gear with a new BMX Time Trial.

Taking place on February 12, the event invites young riders to go spoke-to-spoke in a battle to record the quickest time round the track.

There are two competitive bandings, one for juniors aged eight to 13, and a second for 14 to 18 year olds.

Riders beware, the Circuit X track on Hudayriyat is not for noobs. It’s a wheelie (sorry) challenging course filled with pump skill opportunities, sweet jumps, and an outer dirt track with custom-built ramps, hills and turns.

In addition to being able to claim they’re King (or Queen) of the Hill, winners in their categories will take home a brand new BMX, safety gear, park passes and more.

On track to win

Contenders will need to record times on two separate challenges, testing different off-road skills.

The first trial is a straight up sprint over the cutting-edge pump track. The second course element is a dirt trail sprint with strategically placed obstacles to overcome.

Hadi Fakhoury, CEO of Tamana Adventures LLC and Managing Director at Circuit X, said about the upcoming event: “In just two months since launch, we have seen almost 2,000 BMX enthusiasts experience the park, and with the time trials we are giving amateur and more experienced riders an equal platform to battle it out on the track”.

The event will take place on February 12, 2021 from 10am to 2pm at the BMX Park on Hudayriyat Island. Register at BMX Track Rush Registration. For more information call (02) 691 0302.

Images: Provided