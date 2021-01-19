Active will include three football fields, four tennis courts and four multipurpose sports court…

Huge new sports hub, ACTIVE has just swung open its doors on the north side of Al Maryah Island.

This global-class venue was created with the help of Zayed Sports City (ZSC) and features an impressive collection of sport courts, fields and advanced equipment.

There’s also food and beverage outlets, shops, locker rooms and water fountains to help support the ‘No More Bottles’ campaign.

The crowd are on the pitch

There are three dedicated outdoor football fields, including one Fifa-Standard natural grass pitch and two FIFA Two-Star artificial turf fields, totalling 26,910 Sqm.

You’ll be sharing the pitch with potential future soccer stars as they’ll also be home turf for Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi program: City Football Schools, and the LaLiga Academy.

There are four tennis courts that cover an area of 3,200 Sqm and four multipurpose courts with a combined coverage of 4,224 Sqm.

The combo courts can be used for a long list of activities that include basketball, netball, volleyball, handball, five-a-side football, and running the length of the pitch with your shirt pulled over your head after scoring an absolute top corner screamer.

The tennis courts are laid with ATP approved surfaces and are cleared for lessons with ZSC Academy.

Court rental starts at around Dhs63 for tennis, and Dhs270 for other sports. Football pitch rental costs Dhs788 per hour.

They think it’s all over

There are yet more facilities scheduled for opening in May 2021, including three paddle courts and a fully modern indoor air-conditioned sports dome. The dome’s headline act will be a full 11-aside FIFA approved turf pitch with a spectator area, giving year-round functionality, for play, competitions and private functions.

Al Maryah Island. To book a space or train at Active, visitors and residents can visit activealmaryah.ae or call (02) 403 4488.