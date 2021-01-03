The smartapp will alert road users so they can find alternative routes…

Dubai Police have launched a new feature on their smartphone app, which will alert road users when there has been a serious accident or there are temporary road closures.

Brigadier Khaled Nasser Al-Razouki, Director General of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, explained that the service will support the traffic system in the emirate and notify drivers of traffic accidents as soon as they occur.

The service hopes to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion on Dubai’s roads by encouraging drivers to use alternative routes, should an accident or hold-up occur nearby. Similarly, road users will be notified when streets are closed for official events and holidays, allowing them to avoid unnecessary delays and detours.

“Providing the community with smart solutions reflects Dubai Police’s keenness to achieve the strategic objectives of the government to transform Dubai into a smart city,” said Brigadier Khalid Nasser Alrazooqi.

The Dubai Police app is free to download on the App Store and Google Play.

How the RTA is using AI in Dubai

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is also coming to the AI party, using artificial intelligence to manage congestion and improve the commuter experience on the city’s metro network.

#RTA has embarked on a trial phase of using artificial intelligence and simulators to streamline the demand for the metro service. https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/AaharBPrEg — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 3, 2021

Now in its trial phase, the AI and simulators are being used to streamline use of the metro system. The data that is being gathered will be used to understand commuter habits and assist with crowd management on metro trains and platforms, particularly during peak hours and while special events are taking place.

Images: Supplied