Sponsored: Try the digital nomad life on for size with the new Volkswagen Teramont…

If there’s one silver lining to 2020, it’s that now you know – and your boss knows, and their boss knows – that you can work from just about anywhere.

Maybe it’s from 1484 by Puro, the highest restaurant in the UAE, to enjoy the fresh crisp air as you catch up on morning emails. Perhaps it’s rollin’ in the back of your 4×4 with a WiFi hotspot, or sitting in the trunk of your car taking the last conference call by the ocean as the sun dips below the horizon over the Arabian Gulf? Or maybe it’s a combination of all these and more?

Holed up at home for a few months was enough to make the What’s On team go a little crazy. A change of scenery is not only good for your mental health, but exposure to fresh air and nature has been shown to improve cognitive ability, too. So with that, we nabbed the keys to the gorgeous seven-seater Volkswagen Teramont R-Line for a ride around the Emirates, while attempting to hit all our deadlines. Here’s how we got on…

From the outside, the Teramont gives off a sleek and muscular look with a chrome bumper and angular exterior. Inside, it’s super comfortable, and you feel high enough above the ground for clear views ahead, perfect for driving up the steep winding roads of Jebel Jais.

Back on the road, this time towards Hatta, we tuned into a conference call with the boss. The bass-laden 12-speaker Fender audio system and eight-inch infotainment screen in the front console were surprisingly easy to navigate for pairing your phone.

Thanks to the App-Connect, you can plug in your smartphone to access apps with the dash screen or voice commands to search, play music, navigate, or send and receive text messages – all hands-free.

How the Teramont converts into the perfect mobile workstation

Can we really transform the Teramont into a mini alfresco office space? We gave it a go setting up ‘shop’ in the foothills below the Hatta sign. With just a couple of pushed buttons, there’s more than enough leg room in the back to work comfortably and stretch our legs out, and the panoramic sunroof floods the car with plenty of natural light.

Need space for your essential work coffees? The Teramont has a whopping 17 cup holders. And there’s no need to worry about your electronic devices failing on you either. They can be charged via the Teramont’s four front and back USB ports.

Not ready to head back to the office just yet, we rounded off the day parked at the beach. With a trunk capacity of around 583+ litres, the equivalent to a small swimming pool, there is enough space in the back to sit comfortably and sign off on the last emails. White sands, seagulls and sunsets make excellent mobile office décor, don’t you know.

