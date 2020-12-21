If you need wheels, this could be an affordable solution…

Two ex-Careem execs have launched a new e-scooter subscription service in Dubai, offering affordable weekly and monthly packages for commuters. Fenix e-scooters are available to hire via the Fenix app for Dhs100 a week or Dhs200 a month.

The e-scooter subscriptions include unlimited use of the scooter, with access across all areas of Dubai. Use the smart app to locate, unlock and lock your nearest Fenix e-scooter.

As part of your subscription, you’ll also get free maintenance, insurance and annual upgrades, as well as 24-hour replacement should something go wrong. Each e-scooter even boasts an inbuilt hand sanitiser dispenser, so you’re assured of a clean ride.

Fenix is the first company in the Middle East to offer a private subscription service for electric scooters. The launch follows the news in October that e-scooter rental was once again permitted in Dubai.

Fenix also recently launched in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. In Abu Dhabi, The Integrated Transport Centre in AbuDhabi (ITC) has announced that as of October 12, e-scooter rental companies could resume business in the capital.

Rules for riding e-scooters in Dubai

Before you start zipping around the streets, it’s worth familiarising yourself with the rules for riding e-scooters in Dubai, issued by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Users should adhere to the instructions, regulations, indicative and warning signs on the tracks.

Riders must be aged 18 years or above to use the e-scooters, and wear a protective helmet.

You must park your e-scooter in the designated spots, and only one person should ride the scooter at any time.

Users should follow the traffic laws and must get off their scooter while using pedestrian crossings.

Use on low-speed roads (under 40km/h) – but if the road has a bike lane, that’s where you should be.

Riders are not allowed to wear headphones while using e-scooters, and shouldn’t carry anything heavy which would unbalance it.

For more information on the Fenix e-scooter subscriptions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, visit: @fenix_mena