Get creative…

Looking for something a little different to do in Dubai this weekend? Why not swap brunches for a bit of artwork? This Saturday, you can contribute towards the creation of a giant mural in Dubai.

On Saturday, January 23, between 2pm and 5pm, you’re invited to help artist Sadhana Madnani paint a huge mural on the wall at Aventura Parks, the largest obstacle park in the UAE. To take part, simply buy a basic ticket to the park (priced between Dhs65 and Dhs185).

Adults and children over the age of six are invited to join in. The mural will be a picture of the park which is set in a beautiful Ghaf tree forest. It offers something for everyone, from the adventure park with 5 circuits and over 85 obstacles and zip lines, to mother and child mornings and educational nature walks.

The 85 challenges take place over five different levels suspended off the ground and strung between the trees. Don’t worry though, they’re not expecting Mission Impossible-style stunts, freestyle – you’ll be harnessed up throughout.

You’ll get to choose one of five different zones to explore; Rangers, Explorador, Aventura, Extreme and Thriller, which have varying levels of difficulty and thrills. How do they differ? Ranger is best for the younger ones, with low heights that parents can supervise, but when the parents want to get involved, Explorador is the perfect balance for families.

For the more adventurous types, Aventura is recommended for both children and adults, with higher challenges and three ziplines at the end. Thriller is for those who don’t mind heights, culminating in a 160-metre zipline. For the real daredevils, Extreme will push you to your limits with the highest circuit and a 25-meter Tarzan jump.

Aventura Parks, Mushrif Park, Gate 1, Dubai, Saturday January 23, 2pm to 5pm. Tel: (052) 178 7616. aventuraparks.com

