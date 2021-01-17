The official launch is on January 21…

When it comes to Dubai there is no shortage of high-end restaurants and fine dining, but if you’re one of those people who prefers a little less fuss and frill, you might be looking for a cool British-style pub to become your new hangout.

One such venue has recently opened in Dubai, with the official launch happening on January 21. Named the Tipsy Lion, this casual new spot promises a relaxed atmosphere, international cuisine, plenty of great deals and an expansive rooftop terrace.

Homage to a true British pub is evident in the details here, with walls comprising of wood panelling and exposed brick. Huge cushy couches scattered with pop-art cushions give the scene a cosy and inviting feel.

You’ll find the Tipsy Lion on the 8th floor of Sofitel Dubai Downtown. As well as inviting you for drinks and dining, there are also plenty of games such as pool, table football and drink pong. Outdoors on the terrace are plenty of wooden pub benches.

Dishes on the menu will be, as expected, a casual affair. Think juicy burgers, pizzas, steaks and sharing platters. There will also be a smaller bar menu for a smaller appetite with options including spicy prawns and triple-cooked chips. Vegetarian and vegans are catered for too.

Plenty of events and deals will be going on throughout the week. On Fridays, it’s brunch time, with the house drinks package priced at Dhs345. Happy hour will run every day from 5pm to 8pm, and on Mondays, it’s ladies’ night.

No British pub would be complete without a hearty roast dinner with all the trimmings. Enjoy yours every Saturday, with a vegan or standard roast priced at Dhs99 or Dhs149 inclusive of three house beverages.

Tipsy Lion, Rooftop, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Sun to Wed 5pm to 2am, Thurs 5pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 2am. @tipsyliondubai

Images: Provided