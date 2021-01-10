It’s nearly here…

Wednesday is here and that means we can start looking forward to the weekend (wahoo). There’s so much happening in Dubai this weekend from awesome new venues opening to staycations, farmers markets and plenty more.

Here are 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, January 21

Chill out at a new British-style pub

If you’re one of those people who prefers a little less fuss and frill, you might be looking for a cool British-style pub to become your new hangout. One such venue has recently opened in Dubai, with the official launch happening on January 21. Named the Tipsy Lion, this casual new spot promises a relaxed atmosphere, international cuisine, plenty of great deals and an expansive rooftop terrace.

Tipsy Lion, Rooftop, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Sun to Wed 5pm to 2am, Thurs 5pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 2am. @tipsyliondubai

Live it up at Dubai’s newest beach club and dining destination

The first phase of huge new beach club, Bla Bla Dubai, will be opening on Thursday January 21. Found close to the Bluewaters end of JBR, Bla Bla is set to become your new playground with its bold and colourful design, and exciting offering. When everything is open there will be twenty bars, three restaurants and one beach club, but first you can discover the beach club, restaurants and ten bars.

Bla Bla Beach Club, The Beach opposite JBR, Sun to Thurs 8am to 2am, Fri & Sat 8am to 3am (pool closes at 6pm). Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blablabeachclub

Enjoy selected house drinks from Dhs25

STK has just launched a stellar new happy hour in JBR and Downtown Dubai. From 5pm to 7pm, Tuesday to Thursday, drinks start at just Dhs25 for selected spirits. It’s Dhs30 for the CLMX cocktail or a fruity sangria, Dhs35 for classic cocktails including margaritas, mojitos, daiquiris and Aperol spritzes, and Dhs30 to Dhs40 for a range of wines. On the snack front, you can snap up oysters and beef tartare for Dhs20 a pop, mini burgers for Dhs30, tuna tacos for Dhs40, and steak and chips for Dhs50.

STK Happy Hour, JBR and Downtown Dubai, Tue to Thu 5pm to 7pm, from Dhs20. STK Downtown, tel: (04) 425 3948. STK JBR, tel: (04) 323 0061. togrp.com/brand/stk

Friday, January 22

See Joel Corry DJ at this Dubai beach club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zero Gravity Dubai (@zerogravitydubai)

Zero Gravity will welcome hit DJ Joel Corry back to perform on the decks at its stellar daytime brunch on Friday, January 22 (the last time he performed at the beach club was on New Year’s Eve). The ‘Long Long Lunch’ runs from 1pm to 5pm with unlimited drinks, food and sunshine. The Geordie Shore star-turned-DJ has seen his star rise considerably over the past couple of years with tracks such as Sorry and Head and Heart.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Friday January 22, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs349 ladies, Dhs399 guys. Tel: (0)4 300 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Visit a beautiful new gin garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PURE Sky Lounge & Dining (@pureskylounge)

If you like botanical cocktails, then you’ll love the new pop-up Gin Garden that’s just opened at Pure Sky Lounge at the Hilton Dubai The Walk, in JBR. Situated on the 35th floor of the hotel, this beautiful alfresco bar offers postcard-perfect views of Ain Dubai and the Arabian Sea, making it the perfect place for sunset sips.

Gin Garden, Pure Sky Lounge, Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR, Tue to Thu 4pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 318 2319. Email: Restaurant.JBR@hilton.com. @pureskylounge

Go on a wallet-friendly staycation

In need of a little R&R? Pretty resort Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre has launched a wallet-friendly staycation deal that’s less than most Dubai brunches. It’s priced at Dhs299 for two people for an overnight stay in one of the newly-renovated guest rooms, inclusive of breakfast for two people.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Airport Road, Garhoud, Dubai, Dhs299 overnight stay for two with breakfast included. Tel: (04) 217 0000. marriott.com

Check out a new brunch

Tropicália is the brand new brunch launching at the beautiful jungle-themed Dubai restaurant Amazonico. The launch marks the first time that Amazonico Dubai has launched a weekly brunch, which will run on Fridays between 1pm and 4pm. Expect an energetic affair, with live drummers and trumpets complementing the ‘electro-pical’ sound of the resident DJs.

Tropicália Brunch, Amazonico Dubai, DIFC, Fridays from February 12, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft drinks, Dhs650 house drinks, Dhs750 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonico.ae

Saturday, January 23

Keep your weekly shop costs down with a farmer’s market

Dubai’s favourite community event, The Ripe Market takes place at Academy Park in Umm Sequim each weekend on Friday (9am to 7pm) and Saturday (10am to 7pm). Head on down to support the local farmers who will be selling organic, non-organic, hydroponic produce and more all at great affordable prices. There are plenty of other local businesses that will be at the venue, too.

The Ripe Market, Academic Park, Umm Sequeim, Fri 9am to 7pm, Sat 10am to 7pm, until May 1. @ripemarket

Get your caffeine fix at a new coffee shop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Usual (@theusual.ae)

You know you’re comfortable with the staff at your favourite coffee shop when you can walk in and ask for ‘the usual’. At The Usual in Jumeirah 1, they’re all about connecting people through coffee in their aesthetically pleasing cafe. Offering a range of speciality coffees, milk options and some signature sweet treats, it’s the ideal place to grab a cup of Joe.

The Usual, The Court Residence Jumeirah 1, daily 9am to 11pm. @theusual.ae

Toast to the sunset at a beach bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palm Grill Dubai (@palmgrill_dubai)

There’s nothing like toasting to the weekend with an epic sunset. No shoes’ is the mantra at Palm Grill, and we kinda like it. Dine or drink at cute blue and white table groupings or chill out on a beanbag right there on the beach. The view from here is epic, capturing sea, sand and the iconic Ain Dubai or ‘the Dubai wheel’.

Palm Grill, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, Dubai, open Sun to Wed 12pm to 4pm, Thurs & Fri 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 399 4000. @palmgrill_dubai