Step away from the skyscrapers into a Ghaf tree forest…

Fancy taking a break from the hustle and bustle of city life this week or weekend? Why not take it back to nature with a day well spent at Aventura, the Middle East’s largest outdoor adventure park?

Get ready to unleash your inner-Tarzan, with tree-climbing, rope-swinging, zip-wire and bridge-balancing activities that defy gravity. Now that winter has officially arrived, there are plenty of new activities to get involved in.

The park is set in a beautiful Ghaf tree forest and it offers something for everyone, from the adventure park with 5 circuits and over 80 obstacles and zip lines, to mother and child mornings and educational nature walks.

If you’re taking part in the Dubai Fitness Challenge, you can head to Aventura to join free Zumba and bootcamp trainings which will run at 2.30pm, 4.30pm and 6.30pm, Sunday to Thursday. Plus you’ll get 30 per cent off the Aventura Park Basic Package.

If you’ve got little ones with lots of energy to burn, the park offers ‘Mommy’s Mornings’ packages. Whilst the children play in the playground or enjoy the nature trail, mums can catch up over coffee or join in with a Single Circuit Experience workout.

It’s available from 9am to 11am, Sunday to Thursday. You can avail 15 per cent off the single circuit experience, 30 per cent off MiniKids and the Nature Trail and 20 per cent off food and beverages at Cafe Chris.

The Nature Trail, priced at Dhs45, is an hour-long guided tour which takes visitors through the flora and fauna of the natural Ghaf tree forest. You’ll learn about the different species that live in the park and might just see bunny rabbits and desert hedgehogs too.

If you’re taking part in the action-packed adventure park, you’ll get to choose one of five different zones to explore; Rangers, Explorador, Aventura, Extreme and Thriller, which have varying levels of difficulty and thrills.

Aventura Parks, Mushrif Park, Gate 1, Dubai, Dhs125. Tel: (052) 178 7616. aventuraparks.com

Images: Social