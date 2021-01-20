For those who appreciate a late start on a Friday…

Like a lie-in on the weekend? If you just can’t drag yourself out of bed in time for a 1pm booking, then Sho Cho’s new Friday night affair will fill your brunching void. The Sho Cho Friday Supper Club is launching this weekend, promising a Japanese menu and free-flowing drinks for just Dhs235.

Located at the Dubai Marine Beach Resort, just north of La Mer, this beachfront restaurant and bar delivers relaxed day-to-night vibes. The Sho Cho Supper Club kicks off at 5pm on Fridays and runs until late, so you can arrive early to catch the sunset, or make it a late-night affair. Your three-hour package will begin upon entry.

Nab a table on the alfresco deck, for views over the beach and Dubai skyline. Then, settle in for a set menu of tasty Japanese dishes, including prawn spring rolls, mushroom gyoza and edamame for starters. Main courses include grilled salmon, sushi rolls and organic chicken breast to share. They’re keeping things light on the dessert front, with a scoop of sorbet or ice cream.

To drink, you can enjoy three hours of house wines, cocktails, beers and spirits from the open bar. There’ll be tunes from DJ Melyna to keep things lively until 2am…

Sho Cho Saturdays

If you’re looking for a daytime distraction instead, then Sho Cho’s Saturday Beach Club is seriously good value. For just Dhs350, you’ll get all-day access to the beach, plus brunch and drinks, from 11am to 7pm. You can read our full review of Sho Cho’s epic eight-hour brunch here.

Sho Cho, Dubai Marine Beach Resort and Spa, Dubai, Friday Night Supper Club, from 5pm to late, Dhs235 for a three-hour package; Saturday Beach Club, 11am to 7pm, Dhs350 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 346 1111. @shochouae

