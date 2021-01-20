Alfresco brunch season is here to stay…

If you’ve been looking for a new place to enjoy music, food and drinks this winter, one of Dubai’s best loved venues has just announced that it is hosting not one, but two new brunches every week.

What’s On Dubai’s Club of the Year, White Dubai, has relaunched it popular Wednesday night brunch, Undrground. The weekly event, known for its R&B and hip-hop tunes, runs from 8pm to 11pm.

The sit-down affair offers guests a prime spot in the middle of the action, with plenty of live entertainment to enjoy. Undrground has a London theme, which is conveyed in the decoration, music, dancers and acts each week.

Undrground has two packages for guys and two for girls. For the ladies it’s Dhs180 with a chef’s selection of food plus wine, beer and spirits. Add on prosecco and cocktails and the price will be Dhs310. For the guys it’s Dhs220 for the regular package and Dhs350 for premium.

Can’t go out on a school night? Then check out White Dubai’s big Friday brunch instead. This one takes place in the daytime, giving guests the ultimate view of the skyline from White’s rooftop restaurant.

It’s called ‘That Brunch’ and fans of White Dubai will remember it from pre-pandemic days, although now the club promises that things are bigger and better than before.

Between 1pm and 4.30pm guests are invited to relax and have fun in the White Dubai Club Lounge. After 4.30pm, it kicks into the after-party, which keeps going until 8pm.

Hosted by DJ Charlesy & BeMoreThan Events, you’ll hear all of your favourite house, old school R&B and UK garage tunes. The launch is happening this Friday so be sure to get yourself booked in to avoid missing out.

That Brunch is priced at Dhs199 with soft drinks and mocktails, Dhs300 with beer and wine, Dhs375 with house drinks and cocktails, and Dhs485 with champagne. All packages include sharing starters, mains and desserts.

White Dubai, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba. Tel: (0)50 443 0933. @whitedubai

Images: Provided