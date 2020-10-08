Sun, sea and sand Saturdays…

Living in Dubai, we’re not short of some seriously extravagant pools and beach clubs on our doorstep (poor us), but sometimes we just like to keep it simple. Sun, sea, sand, a group of friends and music playing all day.

Enter Sho Cho beach at Dubai Marine Beach Resort and Spa, Dubai. Sho Cho is actually the name of the cool Japanese restaurant at the resort which treats its visitors to sea-view dining, but it lends itself to the beach too.

The restaurant just launched a brand new eight-hour beach brunch, which runs from 11am to 7pm every Saturday. It offers up unlimited house and soft drinks, ideal-for-sharing Japanese bites and a fun atmosphere for Dhs350.

Naturally, we went to check it out..

Sound too good to be true? We can assure you it delivers as promised. We arrive to an already buzzing atmosphere, with a DJ spinning some great mixes. The beach is dotted with bright orange parasols, sun beds and a huge volleyball net.

We opt to forgo the sun loungers however, and station ourselves on the wooden pallet sofas under the shade. Drinks served from the beach bar include wines, beers, spirits and cocktails, and every so often a member of staff hands out deliciously chilled lemon and mint ice lollies.

Happily, as we are hungry, dishes start coming almost immediately. First up is the edamame, one of which is salted and the other a tasty chilli flavour. Next is the seared tuna salad, bitesize prawn spring rolls and mushroom gyozas which are some of the best we’ve had in Dubai.

Following that, we’re served rock shrimp with creamy chilli and chicken tempura which we can’t get enough of. Seafood tacos, maki rolls and wasabi popcorn then round things off nicely. All of the dishes are great for picking at whilst you socialise.

Being at Dubai Marine Beach Resort and Spa, Dubai, the beach is quite a distance to travel to if you’re nearer the Dubai Marina area, so make sure you take a friend who’s driving or pitch in together for a taxi.

It’s well worth it though, we’re already making plans to return…

Sho Cho, Dubai Marine Beach Resort and Spa, Dubai, Saturdays, 11am to 7pm, Dhs350 house or soft drinks. Tel: (04) 346 1111. @shochouae

Images: Provided