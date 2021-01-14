This is one of the world’s most exciting 24-hour endurance race…

Hankook 24H Dubai is back and will be bringing the Dubai Autodrome alive this weekend on Friday, January 15.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the 16th edition will have more than 250 drivers across 54 cars taking part.

Hankook 24H Dubai is one of the world’s most exciting 24-hour endurance race and the opening race of the nine-stop 2021 24H Series will flag off at 3pm. The winner will take the chequered flag 24 hours later.

The list of drivers includes five former outright Hankook 24H Dubai winners in the hotly-contested GT3 category.

Emirati ace, Khaled Al Qubaisi, who won the event for a record-breaking third time in 2020 will also be present alongside Jeroen Bleekemolen and Hubert Haupt. His first win was in 2012 and then again in 2013.

Al Qubaisi, the only Emirati driver to have won the event outright and looking back on the achievement in 2012 stated, ‘At the time, I just I couldn’t believe what we’d managed to achieve, because it was on only my second attempt. It involved a bit of luck – winning in Dubai always does – but it was mostly down to our preparation, and working with the right team and the right car on the right strategy’

In the upcoming Hankook 24H Dubai, Al Qubaisi will be with his team Hubert, Maro Engel, Patrick Assenheimer and Ryan Ratcliffe.

He stated, ‘As we always do, we’ll be there to win. And hopefully, this year, we can make history together once again.’

If you want to catch the action, full coverage of the two 30-minute qualifying sessions, the 90-minute night practice, and the full 24-hour race will be available via live stream on the 24H Series’ official YouTube channel.

Images: Hankook 24H