There's no time like January to kickstart your health and fitness…

It’s the first month of a brand new year and there’s no time like January to reaffirm those health and fitness goals. If you’re ready and raring to go, you might be on the hunt for a new place to work out.

Three brand new fitness centers have recently opened, or are set to open in Dubai for you to try…

Bare DXB

Burn those calories against a fit-spiring backdrop of a dark black-lit room, neon lights and awesome songs to get you going. Popular fitness brand Bare DXB is opening a brand new location in THAT Concept Store, Mall of the Emirates. Classes include a signature high intensity workout paired with weight training, strength and stretch. BARE DXB will be offering a limited founding rate to the first 50 members for Dhs800per month plus a Dhs400 joining fee).

Bare DXB, THAT Concept Store, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, open now. @baredxb

The Els Club

Popular Dubai golf club The Els Club has a plush new clubhouse and is waiting to welcome you. Not only is this home to new restaurant concept The Pangolin but also there’s two luxe new pools and a state-of-the-art gym. Fitness enthusiasts will find personal training services and group training classes, offered by a team of TroonFit Trainers. As well as the gym stocking a whole host of state-of-the-art equipment for strength training and conditioning, there’s also studios dedicated to spin, yoga and plenty more. You don’t need to be a golfer to avail the membership. Memberships start from Dhs415 per month.

The Els Club, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, open now. @the_els_club_dubai

Raise Fitness & Wellness

Sleek new gym Raise Fitness & Wellness is set to open in April in Dubai’s Jumeriah Islands in April. As well as catering to people living there, it will also be easily accessible to those in Jumeirah Park, Meadows, Springs and Jumeirah Village Triangle. There will be something for everyone, with multiple training zones such as The Studio, HIIT, X-Trim as well as Cardio and Weight. Monthly and yearly memberships, as well as day passes will be available. Following your workout, head to Raise The Bar, which will be serving up healthy bites, fresh juices and nutrient-packed shakes.

Raise Fitness & Wellness, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, opening April 2021. @raise.fitness

