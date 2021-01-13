Starzplay has just acquired the rights to screen all UFC events…

If you weren’t in time (or didn’t have the spare cash floating around) to bag tickets for the three upcoming UFC Fight Island events, there’s some good news.

How to watch UFC257 in the UAE

Video on demand (VOD) platform Starzplay has just got hold of the rights to show all UFC live events via a UFC Arabia channel.

The package is available to purchase for just Dhs18.99 on top of the existing Dhs40 per month subscription. There’s no yearly commitment and you can cancel at any time.

That gets you access to this Saturday’s Fight Night, which includes a headline Featherweight clash between top-ranked Max Holloway and Fight Island returnee Calvin Kattar; a second Fight Night on Wednesday January 20 featuring in-form Welterweights Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny; and the main event UFC 257 live at 3am on Sunday 24 morning at 3am (Saturday night).

You can sign up to the platform on the starzplay.com website.

Round 2

In addition to being able to watch the UFC fights from the comfort of your own living room, there’s a bunch of other top-tier content to consume.

Top movies include Interstellar; Inception; Solo; Mad Max: Fury Road; Avengers Infinity War; Black Panther; Robin Hood; Pitch Perfect 3; Edge of Tomorrow; Incredibles 2 and a blockbusting box office load more.

There’s a huge amount of popular TV shows too, such as the new season of Vikings; The Office; The Big Bang Theory; The Handmaid’s Tale; Your Honour; Homelands; Batwoman and the list goes on.

Images: What’s On Archive