In December we dropped the news that UFC’s Fight Island would return to Abu Dhabi for three nights of octagon thrashing action, culminating in the return of Conor McGregor.

One of the sport’s most charismatic stars returns after hanging up his mouth guard (for a second time) in 2019. McGregor faces former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier (currently ranked number two in his division) in the headline fight of UFC257, which is set to take place at the brand new Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Saturday January 23.

In the week leading up to UFC257, there are two scheduled Fight Nights. The first is headlined by a Featherweight clash between top-ranked Max Holloway and Fight Island returnee Calvin Kattar. That goes down on Saturday, January 16.

On the night of Wednesday, January 20 there’s a head-to-head between two hungry and in-form Welterweight fighters, Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny.

Over the weekend the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) confirmed that there will be a limited number of spectators allowed at the event, with tickets on sale now.

You can buy tickets for each event on the etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae websites, with prices starting at around Dhs595.

Individual tickets for UFC257 have sadly now sold out although ticket packages (for multi-night passes), including UFC257 are still available on ticketmaster.ae.

Obviously, these spectator-attended events represent a huge step forward in the return to a normal life, but it’s one being made safely. There are strict rules for anybody buying tickets to these events, including being able to show a negative PCR test and having to wear masks throughout the event.

Special measures are as follows:

Upon arriving to the venue entrance, all spectators will undergo a check of their valid 48-hour PCR test, thermal scanning and ticket checks. Spectators will have to present the AlHosn App or a medical center report for the valid 48-Hour PCR test

Any spectator showing signs of high fever or does not have a valid 48-hour PCR COVID-19 test will be denied entry with no refunds to their ticket

Wearing a face mask is always mandatory within the venue, even when seated

Adhere to social distancing guidelines in and around the venue

Contactless payments are required

Food and non-alcoholic beverages can be ordered from your seat and through hawkers or via physical concessions at the venue

Alcohol will be available through hawkers and physical concessions at the venue

Sanitisation of the venue will take place prior to the event

Sanitisers are placed around the venue

