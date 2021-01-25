Toast to the sunset at this lively Mexican restaurant…

The winter months are in full swing in Dubai which means plenty of alfresco drinking and dining (you might want to bring a jumper these days though, as it’s getting a little chilly). One fabulous spot for just that is the loud and proud Mexican restaurant, Señor Pico on West Beach.

A fantastic happy hour runs there four days a week, offering 50 per cent off selected food and cocktails. You can avail the excellent deal from 5pm to 7pm, Sunday to Wednesday. You’ll find Señor Pico and West Beach on the trunk of the Palm Jumeirah.

Half price cocktails include the Margarita Classica, a tropical mai tai with tequila, Pinky Gonzalez, a snowy concoction of light rum with coconut and pineapple and plenty more. Dishes include Pico chicken, cheesy quesadillas and tortilla chips and dips.

Inside the restaurant, it’s an explosion of bright colours and casual seating, giving you all of that welcoming Mexican flair from the get-go. Eye-catching starry lanterns and multicolored fish ornaments hang from the ceiling.

There is also a stunning outside terrace which leads onto the beach, offering visitors to the fun restaurant amazing views of the Dubai Marina skyline. The sunset from here is truly epic so the 5pm to 7pm happy hour comes at the perfect time.

On the menu at the Mexican restaurant you’ll find ‘reimagined classics and new favourites’, from cheesy quesadillas, fully-loaded nachos, tacos and burritos, to tortas, ensaladas and some ‘signature choices’ including tender meat, seafood and vegetables.

Signature dishes include lamb pastor, which is a succulent Lamb shoulder layered with onions and marinated for 48 hours. Another is the pico chicken which is a stand-up marinated chicken with adobo, cumin, coriander lime juice.

Señor Pico, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to 12am daily, happy hour runs 5pm to 7pm Sunday to Wednesday. @senorpico.thepalmdxb

Images: Provided