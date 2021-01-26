The ultimate new spot for relaxed dining…

Pubs and gastropubs seem to be having something of a moment right now in Dubai, with the opening of new venues such as the Tipsy Lion. If you’re a big fan of Soho Garden, you can get a slice of pub vibes right there, with the official opening of Foxglove.

The venue used to be associated with Soho Beer Garden but now Foxglove has officially opened on its own, complete with a new food and beverage menu and fantastic deals such as happy hours, a ladies’ night and a business lunch.

The setting is stunning and certainly reminiscent of a real British pub with warm oak panelling, exposed brick and leather and checked studded seating. There are even mini black street lamps here and there, paying ode to the London of old.

A fantastic feature is the fireplace with trinkets such as brass plates on display across the mantlepiece. Seating ranges from cushy booths to high stools at the bar, which sells hand-pulled beers with some brands that you might find in an old English pub.

There are 74 different types of beers sold here, to be exact, as well as cocktails, wines and spirits. In true pub style, Foxglove will be showing live sports on the many large screens dotted around the venue so it’s sure-fire win for a fun day out.

Of course, no pub would be complete without some hearty dishes and at Foxglove you’ll find bites such as quail scotch eggs, salmon, crab & parsley fishcake, fish & chips, Lancashire hot pot, and chicken tikka balti, along with Wagyu ribeye and striploin, New Zealand lamb and whole sea bass.

Outdoors you’ll find the beer garden equipped with plenty of pub benches, perfect for alfresco dining.

Foxglove, Soho Garden, Meydan, Dubai, open 12pm to 3am daily. @foxglovedxb

Images: Provided