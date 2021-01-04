It’s the month of plant-based eating…

The year 2021 is finally here and January is the month of new beginnings, whether it’s New Year’s resolutions or a new diet and exercise plan. For many, January means Veganuary, which is a whole month (or longer) of plant-based eating.

If you’re on the Veganuary hype, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with places to dine in Dubai, with everything from special vegan menus to bagging yourself a free slice of vegan cheesecake…

Veganuary 2021: Where to dine in Dubai…

1. Brunch & Cake

If you’re embarking on a plant-based diet, why not check out the vegan menu at cool Instagrammable cafe Brunch & Cake? Not only will you enjoy a nutritious meal, you can round it off with a slice of vegan cheesecake, which is free with every order of a vegan main course in January.

Brunch & Cake, Al Wasl, Dubai, Sun to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 8am to 10.30pm. Tel: 800 4726362. @brunchandcakeuae

2. Common Grounds

Popular Dubai cafe Common Grounds does some great vegan options to spruce up that breakfast or lunch date including a colourful acai bowl for breakfast or, for lunch, the Avocado Burger with a chickpea patty and beetroot hummus. There are various locations of the cafe in the city.

Common Grounds, DIFC 8am to 5pm, JLT 8am to 5pm, Mall of the Emirates 8am to 10pm. commongroundsdubai.com

3. The Coffee Club

Everyone’s familiar neighbourhood cafe, The Coffee Club, has created a special edition vegan menu to be rolled out across all of its 27 UAE cafes throughout January. Thirteen plant-based dishes include breakfasts, appetizers, mains and desserts.

@thecoffeeclubme

4. folly by Nick & Scott

Enjoy three vegan courses for Dhs200 at cool Souk Madinat Jumeirah hotspot, folly by Nick & Scott. Dishes include king oyster mushroom, coconut and cashew or barbecued cauliflower and truffle tempura with maple syrup caramel and lots more.

folly by Nick & Scott, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 5pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 430 8535. @follydubai

5. Fuchsia Urban Thai

Add a little spice to your diet by dining at any Fuchsia Urban Thai across Dubai. Throughout January, when you dine-in, you will receive a complimentary vegan pumpkin red curry with Thai rotis when you order a vegan main. There are up to 25 vegan items on the menu.

You can find Fuchsia Urban Thai outlets in Business Bay and Barsha Heights. fuchsiame.com

6. Good Burger

Got that itch for a good, flavour-packed burger? Just because you’re forgoing meat doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy one. Good Burger serves up a fantastic meaty portobello mushroom and tons of side options such as basil mayo (not for the be, tomato, red onion and rocket leaves. You can order it on Deliveroo or dine-in at the JLT branch.

Good Burger at Maiz tacos, JLT Lakeshore Tower Cluster Y, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 514 4712. @goodburgerdxb

7. Marks & Spencer

Don’t fancy eating out? If you love Marks & Spencer, chances are you’ll love their vegan ‘Plant Kitchen’ range, with over 25 vegan products. Mains include the Plant Kitchen no chicken Kiev and the crispy Plant Kitchen cauliflower popcorn. For dessert, try the chocolate caramel iced mollies or the vanilla iced dessert cones. Enjoy all the plant-based goodness at home.

Shop the range at stores including Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Mall of the Emirates, Marina Walk, and Springs Souk. Selected lines are also available on delivery from the M&S Food, el Grocer, Deliveroo and NowNow apps. @marksandspencerme

8. Maiz Tacos

You’ll find Maiz Tacos under the same roof as Good Burger in JLT. For Veganuary, try the Calabaza taco with roasted chipotle pumpkin packed with pico de gallo salsa and roasted cashew nuts and the La Tierra taco, a roasted cauliflower and sweet potato with the famous guac and arbol salsa. They also serve up vegan rice bowls, burritos and authentic starters.

Maiz tacos, JLT Lakeshore Tower Cluster Y, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 514 4712. @maiztacos

9. Parlour Boutique

French-Mediterranean cafe Parlour Boutique has plenty to satisfy your cravings with their vegan dishes. One of the big hitters is the vegan tacos breakfast – a vegan “tortilla” chip loaded with tender black eyed beans, a zesty tomato salsa, vegan mozzarella cheese, a zingy corn salad and topped with a silky avocado cream.

Parlour Boutique, Dubai World Trade Centre, open daily 8am to 7pm, vegan dishes priced from Dhs40. @parlour_boutique

10. Reform Social & Grill

Enjoy a light lunch at casual neighbourhood hangout Reform Social & Grill with the minted beetroot salad which comes with beetroot, peppers, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, spring onion, mint, baby gem lettuce and pomegranate. It’s priced at Dhs54.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, open 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. @reformdubai

11. The Scene by Simon Rimmer

This popular Pier 7 restaurant has created a huge special menu for Veganuary, which runs throughout January. Mains include grilled king oyster mushroom, honey-roasted butternut squash, beetroot risotto, veggie Katsu curry and tofu fish & chips. Desserts include coconut panna cotta, apple compote, colada fruit salad and a vegan chocolate & coffee mousse. There’s also an array of fresh, vitamin-packed juices priced at Dhs25.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 10am to 12am Sat to Wed, Thurs & Fri 10am to 2am, Tel: (0)4 422 2328. @thescenebysimonrimmer_dxb

12. Ultra Brasserie

Enjoy some fresh and nutritious dishes at Ultra Brasserie this January. Try the Greens and Grains bowl, packed with goodness and fibre, or the vegan buddha bowl with lots of tummy-friendly ingredients.

Ultra Brasserie, Marina Plaza, Dubai Marina, Sun to Thurs 7am to 8pm, Fri & Sat 7am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 277 5644. @ultrabrasserie