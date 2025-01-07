From satisfying burgers to soulful salads…

Who says vegan or vegetarian food has to be bland? Certainly not the vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Dubai. There are countless places in the city that have incredible delicious dishes that go sans meat and we love them for it.

Here are 20 of the best places to get vegetarian and vegan food in Dubai:

Avatara

Avatara is the first and only entirely vegetarian fine dining experience in Dubai, curating soulful Indian cuisine inspired by simple seasonal ingredients, with a focus on pure, clean, and natural produce. The 16-course tasting menu is served across two seatings per evening 6pm and 9pm, as well as Sunday lunch.

Avatara, Dubai Hills Business Park 1. Daily, 6pm to 11pm. Dhs595 per person. avatara.ae

XVA Café

This cafe serves up exquisite vegetarian and vegan food, featuring a full menu of plant-based main courses, salads, soups and desserts. The interiors of XVA Café reflect the place it’s housed in – the XVA Art Hotel. Spread across three shaded courtyards, it speaks to the café romantic’s heart, and what’s not to like about Middle Eastern-inspired grub.

XVA Café, XVA Art Hotel, Al Fahidi, daily 7am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 353 5383, xvahotel.com

Seva Table

Seva Table is the first 100 per cent plant-based, gluten-free, cane sugar-free, and GMO-free café in the Middle East, since 2014. Serving nature-inspired plant-based deliciousness, this vegan café and concept store is a hidden sanctuary in the heart of Jumeirah 1. A home away from home, you can take your shoes off and sit on the ground in the magical garden, explore the library, or take part in one of the wellness sessions from sound healing to Reiki. Seva is a beautiful escape from city life and a must-visit for all wellness lovers (must try: mango lassi!).

Street 27B, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, daily, 8am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 56 534 2899, sevaexperience.com

MAMA’ESH

Palestine is only a bite away at this authentic street food-style establishment. Visitors can enjoy their many vegetarian and vegan options whilst enjoying free tea refills. Mama’esh provides all-day breakfasts for those late risers and a classic we all know and love, their authentic Palestinian Zaatar manaeesh. No Dubai resident is far away from Mama’esh, with over six sites across the emirate. Make sure to stop by soon for a quick karak tea or a lazy breakfast.

Various locations in Dubai, mamaesh.com

Cassette

For all our Al Quoz regulars and those who are newbees, Cassette is small sanctuary that everyone needs to try. Tucked away with its own magical courtyard, this cafe is a perfect place to catch up with friends away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Cassette offers a large range of vegan and veggie breakfast, lunch and dinner options. From vegan french toast, to acai bowls, harty salads and a vegan lobster roll, you will not be short of options. Assemble your brunch squad this weekend and get yourself to Cassette.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 8am to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 349 1966, cassette.ae

Planet Terra

Foodies, travellers, and creative types can all congregate at Planet Terra. You can soothe your soul as well as your body in this serene environment that is 100 per cent organic and vegan. Their objective is to bring together a fusion of the world’s tastes, traditions and energies. Everyone can enjoy a veganized version of a British classic with their ‘tofish and chips’. Crispy tofu topped with toasted nori seaweed, lemon, miso mayo and sweet potato fries is simply unmissable. This weekend, treat yourself to some timeless favourites with a healthy twist.

Planet Terra, Ground Floor, Panorama Building, The Greens, Dubai, Mon to Sun 7.30am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0) 4 578 2000. planetterra.life

Bounty Beets

Kick-start your day with the plant-based scramble or chia bowl, linger over a vegan lunch of ‘lamb’ tacos, or enjoy a plant-based afternoon tea of sandwiches and cakes. Plus, it’s pet-friendly.

Bounty Beets, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, daily, 8am to 10pm, reservation required. Tel: (04) 511 7373, bountybeetsdubai.com

Love Vibe

Homegrown, female-owned clean eating cafe Love Vibe appreciates the need for healthy food that tastes as good as it looks. This is the ultimate place for you to kick back and hang with your favourite gal pals. They offer an unlimited breakfast from the cafe’s curated menu with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options and includes one drink and one dessert. It’s avalable from 8am until 12pm on weekdays and until 4pm on weekends. Do note, the Al Wasl branch has closed down but will be relocating soon.

Love Vibe, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai, 9am to 10pm, Tel: 800 8423, vibeuae.com

La Fabbrica Italiana

Found in Nakheel Mall’s Depachika and Wasl 51, this family-run, quintessential Italian foccaceria is known for its wholesome and gut-friendly Italian cuisine. This month, there are some vegan specials for you to enjoy, which include vegan dough and a range of fresh plant-based toppings.

La Fabbrica Italiana, Wasl 51 11am to 11pm daily and Depachika, Nakheel Mall, 10am to 10pm weekdays and 10am to midnight weekends. lafabbricaitaliana.com

Neat Burger

Lewis Hamilton’s brainchild, Neat Burger is located in the Dubai Mall. Neat Burger is proof that plant-based junk food can be unbe-leaf-ably fun and indulgent. What’s on the menu? Meat substitutes include beef, chicken and fish burger patties which can be accompanied by normal or buffalo nuggets along with fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots. Wash this all down with one of their delicious soya shakes: Oreo, Biscoff, chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla.

Neat Burger, Level 2, Food Court, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. Daily, 10am to 12am. @neat.burger.uae

Yumi

This delivery-only homegrown vegan food concept is all about health, with all dishes on their menu being made with organic, local products, and containing plant proteins and superfoods. All macros calculated for you, all you have to do is tuck in and enjoy the good food.

Yumi, Cluster R, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Sun to Fri, 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 50 268 9797, weareyumi.com

Ultra Brasserie

At this virtuous brasserie, with Marina and Downtown locations, start your day with a delicious vegan breakfast, tuck into a vibrant vegan bowl for lunch, and finish with a hearty vegan burger.

Ultra Brasserie, Dubai Marina, Sat to Sun 8am to 7pm, Fri and Thur 7am to 8pm, @ultrabrasserie

Roots Bistro

When you’re craving comfort food, Roots Bistro delivers with its vegan takes on ramen, paella and lasagne.

Techno Hub 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Sat to Thu 9am to 6pm; Kave, Al Quoz, Mon to Sat 11am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 333 8772. rootsbistro.ae

The Raw Place

Using certified organic, GMO-free, plant-based ingredients, The Raw Place delivers detox juices, handmade nut milks, superfood bowls and restorative soups around Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

therawplace.com

Soul Santé

Even committed meat-eaters will be impressed by the plant-based offerings here. Feast on pulled jackfruit tacos, white bean falafel and cauli rice, beetroot sliders, and even eggless omelettes.

Soul Santé, Jannah Place, Dubai Marina, Dubai, daily, 7am to 10pm. Tel: (0)50 783 7685. facebook.com/soulsantecafe

Fuchsia Urban Thai

With a 25-strong menu of vegetarian and vegan dishes, you’ll never go hungry when ordering from this top-notch Thai eatery.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, across various locations, fuchsiame.com

Bloom Vegan Kitchen

For a vegan delivery fix straight to your door, order Bloom’s gluten-free burrito bowl, or Vegan Don’t Bite Burger with guac, lettuce, jalapenos, red onion pickles and vegan cheese.

talabat.com

Brambles

Expect creative vegan and vegetarian bites at this cute cafe in Barsha Heights. Multi-culti mashups include shakshuka breakfast tacos, avocado pizza with coriander and chilli, and vegetarian lasagne with lentils and quinoa.

Brambles, across various locations, bramblesdxb.ae

Lah Lah

Vegan options at this cool Asian eatery in the Greens include zesty Thai salads, curries, dumplings and stir-fries.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to midnight, Fri & Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/thegreens/restaurants

SoulGreen

Experience dinner and a view on the Creek Harbor at Soul Green. Expect tasty and nourishing vegan and veggie food like their Indian style, rogan josh tofu buddha bowl. Guests can enjoy their daily sundowners deal between 4pm to 7pm, with 2-for-1 on selected drinks and bites. SoulGreen offers options for meat and fish eaters as well, mindfully preserving biodiversity and obtaining produce from environmentally friendly farms.

Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, Mon-Sun 12pm to 1am, Tel:(0)50 747 6678, soulgreen.ae

