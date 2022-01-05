It’s the month of plant-based eating…

January is the month of new beginnings, whether it’s New Year’s resolutions or a new diet and exercise plan. For many, January means Veganuary, which is a whole month (or longer) of plant-based eating.

Whether you’re a longterm vegan or simply committing to a month without meat, we’ve got you covered with the best places to dine and shop in Dubai, offering everything from special vegan menus to free slices of vegan cheesecake…

Veganuary 2022: Where to dine in Dubai…

Expo 2020 special

Expo 2020 Dubai is playing host to a Vegan Food Festival, running over three weekends, Friday through Sunday, from January 14 to 30. Visitors to the ‘world’s greatest show’ will be able to indulge in a vast selection of plant-based food to the region in association with Vegan Days. Some of the top spots to visit include Veg’d by celebrity Chef Matthew Kenney. Local street food legends Papa Burty, created by local legend and TV personality Layne Redman will be there as well serving up famous Jamaican vegan patties. The festival will take place at Festival Garden in Wadi Avenue, Jubilee Park near the Malaysian Pavilion.

Expo 2020 Dubai, Jubilee Park, Fri to Sun from Jan 14 to 30, 12pm to 2am. expo2020dubai.com

Vegan treat gift box

Being vegan doesn’t mean giving up delicious sweet treats, so why not gift a vegan friend (or someone doing Veganuary) a sweet treat box this January to let them know you’re thinking of them? Kind Lyf’s veganuary gift box includes chunky raw chocolate cookies and cookie dough bites, including the newest pecan pie bites. Customers are able to select the gift box, add the name they wish to appear on the top of the box, and select a preferred colour. They’re priced at Dhs135.

kindlyfe.com

Adrift Burger Bar

If you’re visiting Expo 2020 during January, you’re bound to work up a huger with all of that walking. Satiate it with a delicious and hearty burger at LA-born Adrift Burger Bar, whose Dubai export can be found at the site. Throughout this month, you can order any burger on the menu, but make it vegan. Options include substituting Adrift Burger Bar’s signature beef patty for the Impossible™ Burger patty served on a vegan potato bun, using vegan cheese, and vegan mayo as a base for the secret sauce, house sauce and herbed aioli.

@adriftburgerbar.la

Akira Back

This Japanese-Korean hotspot at W Dubai – The Palm is dishing out some of the most creative vegan dishes we’ve seen. The rainbow sushi roll uses marinated tomato, grilled eggplant and smoked mango in place of fish, while the Beyond AB tacos and Beyond beef bulgogi offer a tasty, plant-based alternative to traditionally meaty dishes. Bag a seat out on the terrace for amazing sea views.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 245 5800. @akirabackdubai

Atlantis, The Palm

Atlantis, The Palm is know for being a fabulous hotel, as well as for being home to many of Dubai’s most fabulous restaurants. You can find incredible vegan menus and dishes as some of its top restaurants including Cantonese eatery, Hakkasan, Italian, Ronda Locatelli, British favourite, Bread Street Kitchen, chic beachside spot White Beach, celebrity favoured Seafire, and family-friendly funhouse, Wavehouse.

Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 426 2000. atlantis.com

Bombay Borough

Bombay Borough, the all-day Indian bar and eatery in DIFC, has launched a special menu for Veganuary 2022. Tuck into Indian-inspired ditches such as tandoor roasted sweet potatoes, veg curry, chilli scramble and plenty more.

Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Dubai, Sat to Wed 11.30am to 11.30pm, Thurs & Fri 11.30am to 1.30am. Tel: (0)4 327 1555. @bombayborough_uae

Cassette

Your French cafe favourites get a vegan makeover at Cassette, the industrial-chic cafe in the Courtyard, Al Quoz. Tuck into a vegan take on French toast, made with chia seeds, agave nectar, almond milk, cinnamon, vanilla and coconut cream. Or, indulge in a portobello mushroom burger (just ask them to hold the cheese for a vegan version).

Cassette, The Courtyard, 4th St, Al Quoz, daily 8am to 6pm. @cassettedxb

Common Grounds

Popular Dubai cafe Common Grounds does plenty of vegan options to spruce up that breakfast or lunch date including a colourful acai bowl for breakfast or, for lunch, the Avocado Burger with a chickpea patty and beetroot hummus. There are various locations of the cafe in the city.

commongroundsdubai.com

Dhaba Lane

Dhaba Lane is doing a vegan version of its signature Indian dessert, Malai Kulfi. It’s made up of avocado, pistachio and plant-based mylk.

You can find Dhaba Lane in Karama and Garhoud. @dhabalane.dxb

Farzi Cafe

Forget a ‘vegan menu’, Farzi Cafe has launched a ‘clean eating body revival menu’ for the month of January. It inlcudes nutrient-packed smoothies and juices, marinated vegan kebabs, salads and more. Available from January 1 through to January 31 team Farzi are launching limited-edition wellbeing menu packages. Priced at Dhs75 for two dishes with a free smoothie or juice, or Dhs for three dishes and a free smoothie or juice.

Farzi Cafe, Mall of the Emirates or City Walk. Tel: (0)50 407 5590 or visit www.farzicafe.ae.

folly by Nick & Scott

Enjoy five signature vegan courses and a wine pairing for Dhs295 at cool Souk Madinat Jumeirah hotspot, folly by Nick & Scott. Dishes include sweetcorn, chermoula and red onion, as well as leek, onion and chive, and even a chocolate brownie for dessert.

folly by Nick & Scott, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 5pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 430 8535. @follydubai

Fuchsia Urban Thai

Add a little spice to your diet by dining at any Fuchsia Urban Thai across Dubai. There’s a whole menu dedicated to vegan dishes, with options such as soups, curries, so you can enjoy all of the flavour and nourish your body too.

You can find Fuchsia Urban Thai outlets in Business Bay and Barsha Heights. fuchsiame.com

Good Burger

Got that itch for a good, flavour-packed burger? Just because you’re forgoing meat doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy one. Good Burger serves up Impossible Burgers that you can request to be tailored to vegan requirements. You can order it on Deliveroo or dine-in at the JLT branch.

Good Burger at Maiz tacos, JLT Lakeshore Tower Cluster Y, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 514 4712. @goodburgerdxb

Marks & Spencer

Don’t fancy eating out? Marks & Spencer continues to grow its brilliant ‘Plant Kitchen’ range, with more than 25 vegan products on offer. Comforting mains include the Plant Kitchen ‘No Chicken Kiev’, pulled jackfruit pizzas, and hearty mushroom pies. For dessert, try the dairy-free chocolate caramel iced lollies or the vanilla dessert cones. Enjoy all the plant-based goodness at home.

Shop the range at stores including Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Mall of the Emirates, Marina Walk, and Springs Souk. Selected lines are also available on delivery from the M&S Food, el Grocer, Deliveroo and NowNow apps. @marksandspencerme

Maiz Tacos

You’ll find Maiz Tacos under the same roof as Good Burger in JLT. For Veganuary, try the Calabaza taco with roasted chipotle pumpkin packed with pico de gallo salsa and roasted cashew nuts and the La Tierra taco, a roasted cauliflower and sweet potato with the famous guac and arbol salsa. They also serve up vegan rice bowls, burritos and authentic starters.

Maiz tacos, JLT Lakeshore Tower Cluster Y, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 514 4712. @maiztacos

Mondoux

For gorgeous views overlooking Dubai Creek Harbour, make sure to check out cute cafe and restaurant, Mondoux. There’s something for every whim from its vegan section, including smoothie bowls, chia pudding, Beyond burger and even a vegan dark chocolate melting pot.

Mondoux, Dubai Creek Harbour, Sat to Wed 8am to 11pm, Thurs and Fri 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)50 118 9401. mondoux.ae

Parlour Boutique

French-Mediterranean cafe Parlour Boutique has plenty to satisfy your cravings with their vegan dishes. One of the big hitters is the vegan tacos breakfast – a vegan “tortilla” chip loaded with tender black eyed beans, a zesty tomato salsa, vegan mozzarella cheese, a zingy corn salad and topped with a silky avocado cream.

Parlour Boutique, Dubai World Trade Centre, open daily 8am to 7pm, vegan dishes priced from Dhs40. @parlour_boutique

Reform Social & Grill

Enjoy a light lunch at casual neighbourhood hangout Reform Social & Grill with the minted beetroot salad which comes with beetroot, peppers, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, spring onion, mint, baby gem lettuce and pomegranate. It’s priced at Dhs54.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, open 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. @reformdubai

The Coffee Club

Everyone’s familiar neighbourhood cafe, The Coffee Club, has a special vegan menu which boasts everything from chia puddings to tofu scramble, salads, power bowls and nutritious main meals such as plant-based spaghetti and meatballs, and even a plant-based schnitzel.

@thecoffeeclubme

Ultra Brasserie

Enjoy some fresh and nutritious dishes at Ultra Brasserie this January. Try the Greens and Grains bowl, packed with goodness and fibre, or the vegan buddha bowl with lots of tummy-friendly ingredients.

Ultra Brasserie, Marina Plaza, Dubai Marina, Sun to Thurs 7am to 8pm, Fri & Sat 7am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 277 5644. @ultrabrasserie

Images: Social/provided