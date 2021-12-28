Expo 2020 is here to help you stay vegan in the new year…

If you’re going vegan in January, Expo 2020 Dubai is here to help by playing host to a Vegan Food Festival running over three weekends, Friday through Sunday, from January 14 to 30.

Visitors to the world’s greatest show will be able to indulge in a vast selection of plant-based food to the region in association with Vegan Days.

The festival will take place at Festival Garden in Wadi Avenue, Jubilee Park near the Malaysian Pavilion.

Some of the top spots to visit include Veg’d by celebrity Chef Matthew Kenney. Local street food legends Papa Burty, created by local legend and TV personality Layne Redman will be there as well serving up famous Jamaican vegan patties.

Other international brands include Erpingham House – the UK’s largest plant-based restaurant dishing out tacos, baos, burgers and salads. Also from the UK, is Holy Carrot where you savour Asian-inspired dishes with an international influence, all gluten-free, sugar-free and free from preservatives and additives.

For pizza fans, there’s plant-based pizza restaurant Vegan Dough Co. serving up innovative vegan pizzas and there’s Chuck Chick where you can sink your teeth into vegan burgers.

If you want a sweet treat, there are vegan stuffed cookies from Floozie Cookies or visit Mylk – a 100 per cent vegan chocolate and ice cream concept store, and Evergreen Organics – the first fully vegan cafe where you’ll find smoothies, cold-pressed juices, nutritious bowls and more on the menu.

But it’s not just the food you’ll want to visit for. Expo 2020 Dubai will also be hosting an eco-marketplace during the Vegan Food Festival where you can find sustainable stalls, entertainment, chef talks and activities throughout the day.

The festival garden will also have a fully vegan and organic spa from Qatar called Botany Lab. The spa focuses on enhancing the skin with non-invasive treatments and incorporating face massage techniques to lift and sculpt.

On the last two days of the festival, Not Just For Vegans will be hosting a pop-up market in the festival garden with over 60 homegrown ethical brands selling everything from fashion, jewellery, accessories with handcrafted luxury items to everyday essentials.

Plan your visit and book your table via Eat@Expo .

Expo 2020 Dubai, Jubilee Park, Fri to Sun from Jan 14 to 30, 12pm to 2am. expo2020dubai.com