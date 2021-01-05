The Covid-19 vaccine is now available in the UAE…

In early December, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it had approved the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for use in the UAE. Then, on December 23, it was announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was also being rolled out for free in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have started taking registrations for the vaccination, with Covid-19 vaccines now available in all seven emirates.

Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai

Dubai citizens and visa holders can now get the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai for free. Priority is currently being given to frontline workers and people aged 60 and above. To see if you meet the criteria and to make an appointment, call the Dubai Health Authority hotline on 800 342.

You can get the Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai at:

Zabeel Primary Health Care Centre

Al Mizhar Primary Health Care Centre

Nad Al Hamr Primary Health Care Centre

Barsha Primary Health Care Centre

Uptown Mirdif Medical Fitness Centre

Hatta Hospital

The #COVID19Vaccine is now available at DHA pic.twitter.com/YRIcBzBB4x — هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) December 24, 2020

Additionally, SEHA is administering the Sinopharm vaccine at the health centres at Rashid Port and Dubai Parks and Resorts. To book your appointment at one of the SEHA clinics, call 800 50.

Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Abu Dhabi

The Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine is available in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain at all SEHA clinics, as well as VPS hospitals and healthcare facilities.

To book your appointment at one of the SEHA clinics, call 800 50 or visit seha.ae. For VPS Healthcare bookings, visit covidvaccineuae.com, call 800 5546, or WhatsApp 056 538 0055.

Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Sharjah

For residents in Sharjah, the Covid-19 vaccine is available at:

Wasit Medical Centre in Sharjah, from 4pm to 9pm

Kalba Health Centre, tel: (09) 204 8000

Al Nahwa Health Centre, tel: (09) 208 1662

Hewaya District Counsil, Dibba Al Husun District Counsil, Academic City Auditorium Kalba

Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Ajman

The Covid-19 vaccine in Ajman is available at:

Al Humaidiya Centre from 9am to 12.30pm and from 5pm to 8.30pm

Sheikh Khalifa Hall, WhatsApp: (06) 703 3662

Mushairef Health Centre, tel: (06) 714 7900

Al Manama Health Centre, tel: (06) 882 7324

Muzaira Health Centre, tel: (06) 703 3600

Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Ras Al Khaimah

You can get the Covid-19 vaccine in Ras Al Khaimah at:

RAK Expo Centre, tel: 056 121 5459

Al Jazerah Health Centre, tel: (07) 246 9222

Al Mamoorah Health Centre, tel: (07) 202 4999

Al Manaie Health Centre, tel: (04) 820 5333

Showka Health Centre, tel: (06) 502 7100

Kadrah Health Centre, tel: (06) 802 1999

Wadi Sifni Health Centre, tel: (06) 803 5888

Al Rams Health Centre, tel: (07) 246 8555

Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Fujairah

The Covid-19 vaccine is now available in Fujairah at the following locations. Prior appointments are not required.

Sheikh Khalifa Hall, Sat to Thu 9am to 9pm, Fri 4pm to 9pm

Murishid Health Centre, Sun to Thu 7.30am to 2pm and 4pm to 10pm, Fri 5pm to 10.30pm, Sat 8am to 1pm and 5pm to 10pm

Dhadna Health Centre, Sun to Thu 7.30am to 2.30pm and 4pm to 10pm, Sat 8am to 1pm

Al Khalibia Health Centre, 24 hours

Al Madina Medical Centre, Sun to Thu 7.30am to 2pm and 4pm to 10pm, Fri 5pm to 10.30pm, Sat 8am to 1pm and 5pm to 10pm

Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Umm Al Quwain

Book your Covid-19 vaccine in Umm Al Quwain at:

Sheikh Khalifa Hall, tel: (06) 706 9627

Falaj Almualla Health Centre, tel: (06) 802 2200

Alrafa Health Centre, tel: (06) 706 9444

Al Khazan Health Centre, tel: (06) 706 9555

How much does the Covid-19 vaccine cost in the UAE?

The Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai and the UAE is being administered on a voluntary basis. The Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are currently free for residents in the UAE – although priority is being given to the elderly and frontline workers.

Be sure to bring along your Emirates ID and health insurance card.