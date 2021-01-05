Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and across the UAE
The Covid-19 vaccine is now available in the UAE…
In early December, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it had approved the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for use in the UAE. Then, on December 23, it was announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was also being rolled out for free in Dubai.
Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have started taking registrations for the vaccination, with Covid-19 vaccines now available in all seven emirates.
Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai
Dubai citizens and visa holders can now get the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai for free. Priority is currently being given to frontline workers and people aged 60 and above. To see if you meet the criteria and to make an appointment, call the Dubai Health Authority hotline on 800 342.
You can get the Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai at:
- Zabeel Primary Health Care Centre
- Al Mizhar Primary Health Care Centre
- Nad Al Hamr Primary Health Care Centre
- Barsha Primary Health Care Centre
- Uptown Mirdif Medical Fitness Centre
- Hatta Hospital
The #COVID19Vaccine is now available at DHA pic.twitter.com/YRIcBzBB4x
— هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) December 24, 2020
Additionally, SEHA is administering the Sinopharm vaccine at the health centres at Rashid Port and Dubai Parks and Resorts. To book your appointment at one of the SEHA clinics, call 800 50.
Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Abu Dhabi
The Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine is available in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain at all SEHA clinics, as well as VPS hospitals and healthcare facilities.
To book your appointment at one of the SEHA clinics, call 800 50 or visit seha.ae. For VPS Healthcare bookings, visit covidvaccineuae.com, call 800 5546, or WhatsApp 056 538 0055.
Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Sharjah
For residents in Sharjah, the Covid-19 vaccine is available at:
- Wasit Medical Centre in Sharjah, from 4pm to 9pm
- Kalba Health Centre, tel: (09) 204 8000
- Al Nahwa Health Centre, tel: (09) 208 1662
- Hewaya District Counsil, Dibba Al Husun District Counsil, Academic City Auditorium Kalba
Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Ajman
The Covid-19 vaccine in Ajman is available at:
- Al Humaidiya Centre from 9am to 12.30pm and from 5pm to 8.30pm
- Sheikh Khalifa Hall, WhatsApp: (06) 703 3662
- Mushairef Health Centre, tel: (06) 714 7900
- Al Manama Health Centre, tel: (06) 882 7324
- Muzaira Health Centre, tel: (06) 703 3600
Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Ras Al Khaimah
You can get the Covid-19 vaccine in Ras Al Khaimah at:
- RAK Expo Centre, tel: 056 121 5459
- Al Jazerah Health Centre, tel: (07) 246 9222
- Al Mamoorah Health Centre, tel: (07) 202 4999
- Al Manaie Health Centre, tel: (04) 820 5333
- Showka Health Centre, tel: (06) 502 7100
- Kadrah Health Centre, tel: (06) 802 1999
- Wadi Sifni Health Centre, tel: (06) 803 5888
- Al Rams Health Centre, tel: (07) 246 8555
Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Fujairah
The Covid-19 vaccine is now available in Fujairah at the following locations. Prior appointments are not required.
- Sheikh Khalifa Hall, Sat to Thu 9am to 9pm, Fri 4pm to 9pm
- Murishid Health Centre, Sun to Thu 7.30am to 2pm and 4pm to 10pm, Fri 5pm to 10.30pm, Sat 8am to 1pm and 5pm to 10pm
- Dhadna Health Centre, Sun to Thu 7.30am to 2.30pm and 4pm to 10pm, Sat 8am to 1pm
- Al Khalibia Health Centre, 24 hours
- Al Madina Medical Centre, Sun to Thu 7.30am to 2pm and 4pm to 10pm, Fri 5pm to 10.30pm, Sat 8am to 1pm and 5pm to 10pm
Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Umm Al Quwain
Book your Covid-19 vaccine in Umm Al Quwain at:
- Sheikh Khalifa Hall, tel: (06) 706 9627
- Falaj Almualla Health Centre, tel: (06) 802 2200
- Alrafa Health Centre, tel: (06) 706 9444
- Al Khazan Health Centre, tel: (06) 706 9555
How much does the Covid-19 vaccine cost in the UAE?
The Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai and the UAE is being administered on a voluntary basis. The Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are currently free for residents in the UAE – although priority is being given to the elderly and frontline workers.
Be sure to bring along your Emirates ID and health insurance card.