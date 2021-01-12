Where and how to book your jab in Abu Dhabi…

The Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DOH) has released a list with 104 healthcare centres, clinics and hospitals where Abu Dhabi residents and UAE nationals can get the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for free.

يتلقى سكان أبوظبي لقاح كوفيد -19 والمتوفر مجاناً في 105 موقع حول الإمارة. احمِ نفسك. ليكن خيارك التطعيم. للمزيد من المعلومات عن كيفية الحصول على التطعيم مجاناً، الرجاء زيارة موقع دائرة الصحةhttps://t.co/pNmXmJ01Pi pic.twitter.com/kZ5EFV1Eli — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 11, 2021

You can find the list on the doh.gov.ae website, along with location and contact details of healthcare centres. If you need help finding your closest one, the DOH has a handy helpline accessible by calling (800) 1717.

There’s also been a further announcement today that Mubadala Health have now joined the vaccination effort, offering free vaccines across their own web of facilities.

.@MubadalaHealth has joined forces with @DoHSocial to offer free Covid-19 vaccines across its network and help curb the spread of the virus. Choose to Vaccinate. For more information, visit https://t.co/pNmXmJ01Pi pic.twitter.com/q1ccAIBJR0 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 12, 2021

If you’re based outside of Abu Dhabi, you can find a full list of your immunisation options in our UAE guide.

Images: Abu Dhabi Media Office