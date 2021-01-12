Where and how to book your jab in Abu Dhabi…

The Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DOH) has released a list with 104 healthcare centres, clinics and hospitals where Abu Dhabi residents and UAE nationals can get the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for free.

You can find the list on the doh.gov.ae website, along with location and contact details of healthcare centres. If you need help finding your closest one, the DOH has a handy helpline accessible by calling (800) 1717.

You might also like

How to get your free Covid-19 vaccine in Abu Dhabi
Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and across the UAE
All you need to know about the new Ghantoot drive-through DPI test centre

There’s also been a further announcement today that Mubadala Health have now joined the vaccination effort, offering free vaccines across their own web of facilities.

If you’re based outside of Abu Dhabi, you can find a full list of your immunisation options in our UAE guide.

Images: Abu Dhabi Media Office