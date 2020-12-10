Seha is now taking appointments for the approved Sinopharm vaccine…

On Wednesday, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it had approved the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

The immunisation programme showed an 86 per cent efficacy rate in preventing infection, but a 100 per cent rate in preventing moderate to severe symptoms. All with no observed side effects.

And now the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has started taking registrations for the vaccine. To book your appointment, you’ll need to get in contact with the call centre on (800) 50.

You’ll need a valid Emirates ID and a few other personal details to book, but please be patient, as you can probably imagine – they’re receiving a large number of calls at the moment.

Vaccines will be offered in two doses. After receiving the initial shot, a second will need to be administered after 21 days.

Other vaccine options

In other vaccine news this week, it was announced that the Russian ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine had been cleared for Phase III trials in the emirate.

The trial group for Sputnik V will be selecting candidates that are over 18; have not had any infectious disease within the 14 days prior to application; have not previously had Covid; and are not taking part in any other vaccine trials.

Those individuals interested in taking part can head to www.v4.ae for more information and to register.

