We’re all set for the latest addition to Dubai’s bustling restaurant scene…

Dubai is known for its diverse food and beverage scene and we’re lucky that new bars and restaurants are opening all of the time. Whilst there’s plenty to look forward to this year, here are 3 new bars and restaurants opening in Dubai that we can’t wait for…

Lucky Fish

Lucky Fish is the beautiful Mediterranean beach bar set to open soon (slated to be February) on Palm Jumeirah’s West Beach. Expect to be wowed with shabby-chic blue and white interiors and a stunning outdoor area sat beneath a sun-dappled white canopy which features elegant 19th Century French chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. The Mediterranean-inspired menu will feature Italian, French and Spanish flavours, as well as focusing on fish, meat and seafood. For people looking for a relaxing beach day on West Beach, you can plot yourself on one of the cabanas with king-size beds, or on one of the sofas.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening soon. @luckyfishdubai

Papa Bar Village

Papa Bar Village is the seriously chic new venue that is set to open in Dubai in 2021. It’s going to bring you eight dynamic concepts and themed bars under one roof, creating a one-stop destination for drinking, dining, socialising and entertainment.The venue will transform from a sophisticated and immersive dining experience to a chic after-party venue with DJs and entertainment. Bars include a Tiki Bar, Spritz & Vermouth bar and a Japanese offering.

PAPA Barvillage, Atrium at Al Habtoor City, Business Bay, coming soon…

Factory by McGettigan’s

Palm Jumeirah is soon set to welcome its very own McGettigan’s and (a Trader Vic’s too). Factory by McGettigan’s is the newest venue of the long-standing Irish bar chain opening at the Hilton hotel, slated to be in September 2021. It’s described as ‘the perfect mix of an intimate cocktail den and a social, comfortable, neighbourhood bar’.

Factory by McGettigan’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, coming soon…