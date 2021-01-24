There are lots of exciting restaurants opening at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah…

The iconic palm tree-shaped island, Palm Jumeirah, has long been considered a Dubai hotspot for both residents and tourists. Of late, the island’s food and beverage scene is booming more than ever, with places such as Club Vista Mare and West Beach bringing plenty of visitors to the area.

Soon there will be even more reasons to pay it a visit as the Palm Jumeirah is set to welcome a McGettigan’s and a Trader Vic’s. If you’re familiar with Dubai, the names of these popular establishments are sure to strike a cord, as they’re some of the city’s longstanding bars and restaurants.

The Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is the brand new hotel that will house the bars, along with some other fabulous offerings. According to the website, it’s slated to open in September2021. Visitors to the hotel will likely appreciate its beachside location – which occupies a spot on West Beach.

McGettigan’s is the lively bunch of bars and restaurants, favoured for its good old Irish charm, great happy hour deals and live music. Factory by McGettigan’s is the newest one opening at the Hilton hotel. It’s described as ‘the perfect mix of an intimate cocktail den and a social, comfortable, neighbourhood bar’.

Trader Vic’s is the tropical-inspired collection of restaurants serving up dishes from the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Asia,and Japan. Existing Trader Vic’s venues are open at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah, JBR and Crowe Plaza Dubai, but we’re excited to check out the new one.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah has already opened one of its dining offerings – you’ll find Jones the Grocer already open on West Beach. The hotel is also set to open an all-day dining venue with indoor and outdoor seating, and a lobby bar serving up pastries.

Other new food and beverage offerings coming to the hotel include Claw BBQ, serving up ribs, lobster, crabs and steaks from a BBQ wood-chip smoker. Barfly will be a new restaurant, bar and lounge offering French, Italian, Mediterranean, Asian and American cuisine.

We can’t wait to check them all out…

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, opening in 2021. hilton.com

Images: Website