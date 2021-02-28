You'll now have to pay to park in these popular areas of Dubai

The fee has been introduced to stop drivers abusing the free spaces…

Dubai Municipality has introduced new parking fees for Dubai drivers visiting Zabeel Park, Garden Glow and Dubai Frame. The entrance to the park has been gated off to ensure drivers must pay for their parking, when staying longer than 20 minutes.

The first 20 minutes are free of charge to customers, however anything longer than that will cost Dhs10 for the rest of the day. Whether you stay 30 minutes or six hours, the fee for parking will be Dhs10. The fee has been introduced to stop drivers abusing the free spaces.

Monthly access cards have also been introduced, to offer regular visitors a more cost effective method of paying parking fees. Many keen joggers enjoy running around Zabeel Park, and have been offered a rate of Dhs120 per month to park while they jog.

Residents around the Zabeel Park area have also been offered a monthly pass, which is priced at Dhs200. Residents and joggers can apply for a parking permit by calling Dubai Municipality directly.

The parking area also serves visitors of Dubai Garden Glow and Dubai Frame. The popular attractions each have additional entrance fees, priced at Dhs65 and Dhs50, respectively.

If you’re looking for something new to do, you can now enjoy a weekend breakfast at the top of Dubai Frame. From 6am to 8am each Friday and Saturday, the attraction is offering guests the chance to watch the sun rise over Dubai.

The Dubai Frame breakfast experience is priced at Dhs100 for adults and Dhs50 for children, and includes a 45-minute feast of pastries, cakes and coffees from Yamanote Atelier. Numbers are limited to 100 for the breakfast session, so you’ll have plenty of that view to yourself.