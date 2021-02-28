Best fill up today before the price hike on March 1…

UAE motorists, you might just want to pull into the petrol station on your way home from work today. The UAE petrol prices for March 2021 have been announced, and starting tomorrow you’re going to be paying more at the pump.

From March 1, Super 98 will be Dhs2.12 per litre, increasing by 11 per cent on the current price of Dhs1.91. Special 95 will cost you Dhs2.01 per litre at the pump, an increase of 11.7 per cent on February’s price of Dhs1.80. Diesel will come in at Dhs2.15 per litre, up 7 per cent from Dhs2.01 in February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UAE_BARQ_EN (@uae_barq_en)

It’s the first time we’ve witnessed a price change for Super 98 and Special 95 in a long time, with the last price shift recorded in April 2020. Back then, at the start of the lockdown, fuel prices for Super 98 dropped from Dhs2.24 in January and February to Dhs2.16 in March, before settling at Dhs1.91 in April.

The price for Super 98 then stayed steady at Dhs1.91 for 11 months, until today’s change.