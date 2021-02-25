The announcement was made on the occasion of Kuwait’s 60th National Day on 25 February.

According to His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, ‘The Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Street is one of the main streets in Bur Dubai. It stretches four kilometres from Al Seef Street to the 2nd December Street, which extends from the World Trade Centre Roundabout and passes through the Satwa Roundabout all the way to the Etihad Junction that leads to the Etihad Museum,’

He continued stating that the street is also connected to Kuwait Street, which extends from Zabeel Street to Al Mina Street and passes through Karama, Mankhool and Al Raffa districts.

‘The street also features a host of iconic tourist, urban and heritage destinations such as Al Seef, Al Hudhaiba, Al Hamriya, Al Jafiliya, Al Mankhool, Al Raffa and the Grand Souq. It is also linked to the historical Al Fahidi district and the Ruler’s Court overlooking the Dubai Creek,’ Al Tayer added.

The transport authority is already in the process of replacing the directional signs on the street, including overhead gantry signboards and roadside signs. So, don’t get confused if you happen to pass by.

