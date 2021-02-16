More burgers, more desserts and more Instagram opportunities…

Dubai’s much-loved burger truck, Salt, took its offering to a new level late last year, by launching a pop-up with Dubai Shopping Festival. The destination was such a hit that the team decided to extend the event until the end of winter.

This means if you haven’t had a chance to check Salt Campsite out yet, or you’re keen to go back again (we don’t blame you), then you still have time while the weather is cool. There’s no official closing date yet, but as the pop-up is fully outdoors, we imagine it will be around until the temperatures rise.

If you haven’t seen Salt Campsite yet, you’re in for a treat. The vibrant location is so much more than a food truck, there’s a brand new menu with different burgers, fries, and creative sides. The team also introduced Sugar, a dedicated dessert bar with some of the yummiest treats we’ve tasted.

Check out what happened when What’s On went to check it out:

More than just great food, there’s also plenty of immersive experiences, from the Stargazing fairy lights room, to the unique Camp Shop. Here you’ll find an exclusive selection of products from trendy camping equipment to cosy tracksuits and more.

The space is split into the bright orange ‘camping’ area, where you’ll discover all the savoury menu items; and the shocking pink ‘glamping’ section, where you can reward yourself with a delicious dessert (or two).

The pop-up is located at Gate Avenue in DIFC and is open daily between noon and midnight. There’s no need to make a reservation, you can just walk-in at any time.

Salt Campsite, Gate Avenue, DIFC, daily throughout winter, 12pm to 12am, walk-ins only. @findsalt