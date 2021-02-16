Big and bold new dishes are on the menu at this NYC favourite…

Wear your stretchy pants, and re-up your ClassPass because Black Tap has gone all out with new menu items this season.

The New York-based burger chain – known for its ornate, candy-festooned milkshakes and city block-wrapping lines – is serving up a range of new burgers, cheese-heavy sides, and a brand new milkshake inspired by cinema snacks at all its Black Tap restaurants across the UAE.

At the Mall of the Emirates branch, our lovely waitress, Sulaina, recommended the tangy Siracha mac and cheese (Dhs32), which was a finger-licking sidekick next to our two meaty burgers.

The smokehouse turkey burger (Dhs64) was brimming with all-natural ground turkey, house spices, smoked cheese, kale coleslaw, crispy onions and a delicious white Alabama BBQ sauce.

Meanwhile, the beastly new Philly cheesesteak burger (Dhs64) features a mighty 200g patty, plus 200g of sliced steak with peppers and onions piled on top with American cheese. Good luck trying to pick that bad boy up – we had to resort to a knife and fork.

For good measure, we also threw in an order of pizza fries (Dhs50) mainly out of curiosity. After all, it’s two of life’s greatest foods combined into one super snack. What could go wrong? As it turns out, marinara sauce and melted cheese make your chips a bit soggy.

Finally, we tackled Black Tap’s new shake on the block. A mix of bubblegum, fruit skittles and gumballs, the Old School Drive is a hearty multi-coloured shake. But that’s only the beginning. It comes in a glass rimmed with vanilla frosting, topped with the entire contents of the candy aisle: fruit sorbet ice lolly, gummies, rainbow popcorn and whipped cream.

Fun, full-on fodder as always.

Black Tap, Level 2, Mall of the Emirates, daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 234 3338. blacktapme.com. Also located at: Dubai Mall, Rixos Premium JBR, Jumeirah Al Naseem in Dubai and Yas Mall Abu Dhabi.