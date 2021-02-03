Turn up the heat with these new Mexi meal deals…

Our love of Mexican food knows no bounds. So, in our endless quest for spicy southern cuisine, this week we’ve unearthed three new Mexican deals to try in Dubai, including a tasty lunchtime sandwich from a JLT taco joint and two taco nights complete with margaritas. ¡Ole!

Hotel Cartagena’s You Had Me at Taco

This sultry bar atop the JW Marriott Marquis just turned up the heat even further, with the launch of its all-new taco night, You Had Me at Taco. On Monday nights, from 5.30pm to midnight, you can settle in for two hours of unlimited tacos and margaritas for Dhs175 per person. The flavour-packed taco fillings include annato chicken, suckling lamb shoulder with onion mojo, and crispy avocado pica, while the margaritas are pepped up with passionfruit, lime or chilli.

Hotel Cartagena, 72nd floor, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Mon 5.30pm to midnight, Dhs175 for two hours. Tel: (0)50 119 7743. @hotelcartagenadxb

Maiz Tacos’ new lunchtime torta

The home of some of Dubai’s tastiest tortillas, Maiz Tacos has just unveiled a new lunchtime special that is like the love child of a taco and a sandwich. The torta is a puffy cornflour ciabatta bun filled with marinated chicken, onions, peppers, pico de gallo and melted cheese. It’s yours for Dhs39, along with a side of homemade chips and salsa. Available weekdays (except Tuesdays) from noon to 3pm.

Maiz Tacos, JLT, Cluster Y, Lower Level B10. Torta available Sun, Mon, Wed and Thu, noon to 3pm, Dhs39. Tel: (04) 514 4712. @maiztacos

Senor Pico’s Thirsty Taco Tuesdays

For maximum taco action on Palm Jumeirah, Senor Pico at West Palm Beach has just launched Thirsty Taco Tuesday. For Dhs99, you’ll get a serve of six tacos, along with one margarita. Flavours include pico chicken, zesty shrimp, charred zucchini, chorizo, chicken pastor and beef barbacoa.

Senor Pico, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Tue 7pm to 10pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 568 2502. @senorpico.thepalmdxb

