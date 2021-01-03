Excellent vibes, great food, creative classes and much more…

What comes to mind when you think of camping? Family and friends surrounding a campfire with great food, sleeping bags and tents pitched out in the desert under the night sky is most likely the image that one conjures up. However, one of the city’s most popular burger joints, Salt is kicking things up a notch with this cool pop-up right in the heart of the city.

The homegrown burger brand has whipped up a brand new concept this Dubai Shopping Festival that will have foodies lining up around the block at its cool (and may we add, very bright orange) pop-up at Dubai International Financial Centre.

This cool concept will tick all the boxes needed to recreate visitors favourite camping moments, but the only difference is that you will be accompanied by the concrete Dubai skyline instead of the dunes.

The cool Salt pop-up will only run until January 30 and is located behind Gate Avenue at DIFC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A L T (@findsalt)

So, what can you find at Salt Camp?

There are two dining spaces at the venue – Salt which is the bright orange section and Sugar, which is bright pink.

Choose from one of the two dining areas, but no matter what you pick, you’ll get a scrumptious menu of savoury meals and rich desserts.

For burger lovers, there’s everything from wagyu burgers to the basic chicken. Pair it with decadent shakes doused in syrup, or sample all sorts of new concoctions.

To help keep the great vibes on a high, there’s even live entertainment.

After you’re done eating, you can walk off those calories as you explore the rest of the site. There’s a Camp Shop stocked with camping goods such as coolers, mugs, BBQ kits, camping bags etc. You can also purchase sweatsuits, t-shirts, speakers and more.

Another must-see installation is the Instagrammable star gazing room that’s filled with lights to make it look like you’re walking among the night sky surrounded by stars.

Apart from this, there are photo booths so you can take home a memento and games to show off your competitive side.

But that’s not all. You can even gain some knowledge at Salt Camp with some creativity classes on videography, photography, fitness, art and more. Keep your eye on the @findsalt Instagram page to see when these classes take place. Bookings are required.

Can’t wait to check it out? Head here to make your bookings.

Salt Camp, behind Gate Avenue at DIFC, Dubai, until January 30, bookings essential. Tel: (0)4 520 5470. @findsalt

Images: social