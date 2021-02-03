This new Friday brunch has all the gastro-noms…

The new brunch at Nahaam in Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is about to launch and it passes all the important vibe checks.

Packages for the Friday affair start at Dhs370, which places it in the top tier of the capital’s brunch scene, but here’s why we’re pretty certain it’s well worth it.

The seating

Located on the pool deck of the cloud-piercing Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, looking good was never likely to be a problem for Nahaam. ‘Handsome’ is in its DNA.

The suave poolside restaurant also has coastal Corniche views and an ambiance of uncontrived laidback-luxury.

The eating

Whilst it’s all chill on the alfresco terrace, there’s zero chill coming out of the kitchen. You’ll find 12 food stations waiting for you, featuring a diverse range of gastronomy.

The high-life is well represented with delicate tempura, a selection of fresh oysters shucked to order and — possibly the most unashamedly opulent stop you’ve seen at brunch in a while — a foie gras station.

There’s a burger and salad bar too, a sushi section, an international selection of artisanal cheese and a live trolley serving Japanese street food.

Nahaam doesn’t neglect the carbs either, with a range of freshly crafted wood fire-baked gourmet pizzas.

Starters finished? Right, onto the mains then. Served tableside, house signature dishes include smoked chicken roulade, slow roasted beef sirloin and salmon gravlax.

For the February 12 edition, a Lunar New Year flavour will be added to proceedings, with titanic tastes of Chinese cuisine and a Shanghai-chic decorative make-over applied to the surrounds.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Road, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs370 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs695 bubbles. Tel: (02) 811 5666, @conradetihadtowers

