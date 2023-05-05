We’re breaking the first rule of ‘secret bar club’ here…

We’re unlocking some of Abu Dhabi’s best kept nightlife secrets, because we firmly believe — the people deserve to know. Join us on this tour through hidden doors, into secluded speakeasies and past the red felt belts of the capital’s VVIP swag pads.

The password is ‘123’. Clearly haven’t got round to chaging the factory default yet.

Jumak

This cosy Korean style speakeasy is hidden, Narnia-like, inside a wardrobe at the new Japanese izakaya, Ba:TE. Lit with paper-orb chandeliers, it serves up a menu of craft mixology, but our pick is the signature Green Door (in honour of the verdant. access point to the bar) — it’s a leftfield matcha-based twist on a margarita. @jumaksocialclub.auh

Le Marta

Accessed via a secret door inside Saadiyat’s charming brasserie Parisienne, Fouquet’s — is the super chic, Le Marta. It’s a low-lit, burgundy-spun Aladdin’s cave of tasteful design. Inside you’ll find a bar stocked with sophisticated tipples and mixologists of note. They’ve just launched a brand new gent’s-only promotion that makes for a real ooh la lads night. Get two hours of free pour on premium sips every Wednesday night between 7.30pm and 9.30pm for Dhs350.

Fouquet’s, Saadiyat Island, next to Louvre Abu Dhabi, closed Monday, Sat to Wed (except Mon) midday to midnight, Thu and Fri midday to 1am. Tel: (02) 205 4200, fouquetsabudhabi.com

Dragon’s Tooth

Dragon’s Tooth is a riddle wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. Or more accurately, it’s outrageously trendy cocktail lounge, hidden in Chinese eatery Dai Pai Dong, which is itself stashed inside Abu Dhabi’s Rosewood hotel. The bar, which was inspired by the 1920’s Shanghai Jazz scene, has a daily 6pm to 8pm blended beverage combo deal — with one signature drink and a serving of dim sum for Dhs77.

Dragon’s Tooth, Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, open 6pm-1am on weekdays, 6pm to 2am weekends. Tel: (02) 813 5550, @daipaidongad

Library Bar

Snuck behind thick velvet curtains (the room divider sort, not the haircut), this venue is a tribute to both tall tales and well-crafted cocktails. Sit amongst the tomes and indulge in tantalising tipples. Follow the white rabbit with two hours of literary-inspired cocktails between 5pm and 9pm, daily for just Dhs150 person.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Open from 5pm to 12am daily. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @abudhabiedition

Hidden Bar

There’s another secret soiree spot to uncover at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, and the hotel’s Hidden Bar offers some inspiring waterfront skyline. It’s a bar that pays homage to the humble gin, with over 200 varieties and more than 10 types of tonic. You’ll also find a cigar menu, refined nibbles and premium wines.

Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, open Thu to Sat noon to 4am, Sun to Wed 6pm to 3am. Tel: (02) 813 5550,

