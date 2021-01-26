Evening brunch at this beautiful venue? Don’t mind if we do…

February is the jump off for a brand new brunch at Annex at The Abu Dhabi Edition.

The Amapiano Brunch brings the soulful sounds of Cape Town streets to the capital’s Friday nights. And, issa whole vibe.

Amapiano blends house, deep jazz, hip hop and lounge beats, creating the perfect soundtrack for an alfresco rave-up.

Familiar decknician DJ EYJEY is in charge of loading up the bass canons, whilst you drink-in those dreamy sunset marina views. Gals and guys can gather round the fire pit and enjoy a conveyor belt of free-flowing chic eats and beverages.

From Friday, February 5, the Afro affair will take place weekly, between 5pm and 11pm with a three hour package billed at just Dhs288.

Thank you, An-next

With Friday nights taken care of Annex has your midweek leisure time locked in its sights.

Further tune-centric shinanigans are available in the form of Unplugged at Annex. Kicking off on Tuesday, February 9, the evening brunch-style set up will feature live musical performances from emerging and established artists.

Unplugged’s story starts with undiscovered talent Keyali, but the headliners will be mixed throughout the season, and feature support from big hitting DJs.

It’s only Dhs128 for a two hour free flow package and the evening’s entertainment plays out between 6pm and 11pm.

Rooftop raving continues on Wednesday with the Annex ladies’ night. Girls get select sips and 30 per cent off menu bites for Dhs128, hosted between 6pm and 1am.

The Saturday sessions are also still part of the line-up too. Unfolding between 5pm and 11.30pm each Saturday, it’s your invitation to see off the weekend in style — chill bohemian beats, nibblesome treats, and a drinks list that includes bubbles and mixology. Dhs248 for the house package (5pm to 8pm) and Dhs199 for soft,

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @annexabudhabi

Images: Provided