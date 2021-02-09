Two new countries have made the capital’s quarantine-free list…

On Sunday Abu Dhabi updated its ‘Green List’ of countries and territories with two new additions and seven demotions to the ‘Non-Green List’.

The new arrivals are Bhutan and Iceland. Passengers travelling from these countries will only have to isolate for as long as it takes to receive a negative result from the PCR test administered on arrival into Abu Dhabi Airport.

Further PCR tests must also be taken on day four and day eight after arrival. There are slightly different rules for those vaccinated passengers with active exemptions.

So, more holiday options?

Nationalities permitted to enter Iceland (with tourist visa or exemptions), arriving from the UAE, are required to commit to five days quarantine and two negative tests. Which limits vacation potential.

The Himalayan enclave of Bhutan is a little harder to get into with almost all tourist visa issuance halted, and nationals/residents of the Asian country needing a negative test to get in and isolate for a period of 21 days.

Which countries were relegated to Non-Green Status?

Sadly the Maldives has been removed from the Green List which means no more quarantine-free round-trips to the Indian Ocean atols for Abu Dhabi’s residents.

Also losing ‘Green’ status are Bahrain, the Falkland Islands, Qatar, Oman, St Kitts and Nevis, and Thailand.

You can find the full updated ‘Green List’ of nations and territories (as of February 7 2021) below:

Australia

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Greenland

Hong Kong (SAR)

Iceland

Mauritius

Mongolia

New Zealand

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Images: Getty