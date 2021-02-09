Love is in the AUH…

Looking to treat someone special in your life to dinner on February 14? Here’s our pick of the most romantic dining gestures in the capital…

Dhs300 per couple or under

AT25

Au clair de la lune, 25 stories up on an Abu Dhabi rooftop — you’ll find a particularly strong V-Day offering. At25 is going down on one knee and proposing to host you and your boo, for a three course Levant-isnpired menu and a glass of bubbles for just Dhs149 per person. Upgrade to a full bottle of bubbles for Dhs129.

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, from 6pm. Tel: (02) 304 7777, @marriottdowntownad

Al Meylas

Pastry chef Rasika Mahina has prepared a special afternoon tea (priced at Dhs250 for two) with raspberry scones, creamy caramel chocolate and other dainty bites for Valentine’s Day.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, Tel: (02) 333 2222. @fsabudhabi

Café 302

Café 302 is launching a three-day special set menu featuring roasted tomato basil soup and grilled sea scallops, followed by either a herb-marinated T-bone steak or a pan-seared sea bass, and finishing with a red velvet molten lava cake. Vegan options available.

Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Feb 12 to 14, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs199 per couple. Tel: (02) 610 6688. rotana.com

Diablito

OLE! Fall in love with this three-course Spanish-Inspired menu on a breezy terrace perch. It’s just Dhs300 per couple and comes paired with a bottle of grape.

Yas Marina, Yas Island, Feb 14, Dhs300 per couple. Tel: (02) 565 1175, yasmarina.ae

Grills@Chill’O

Mediterranean cuisine might just be the ultimate date night dining option, and Grills@Chill’O has got all that and a-more. Their V-Day three-course meal comes with panoramic Corniche views, fresh oysters, homemade tagliarini pasta, to saffron risotto with hand dived scallops, all set to a classy soundtrack of piano and cello.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Feb 14 7pm to midnight, Dhs299 per couple for soft package, Dhs399 for house and Dhs449 for house and bubbly. Tel: (02) 813 7777, @sofitelabudhabicorniche

Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor

How about you and ‘babes’ embark on an enchanting four-course chef’s tasting menu, featuring high spice and big flavours from the world of modern Indian cuisine, at just Dhs250 per couple.

Galleria Al Maryah, 2nd level, Feb 14 midday to 11.30pm, Dhs250 per couple. Tel: (02) 666 4343, @signatureabudhabiofficial

The Scene

Sample creative highlights of modern British cuisine with a three-course meal for two, and a free-flow package for just Dhs298 per couple. There’s a prize for the best-dressed couple and dreamy Marina views to comment on if you’re stuck for date night convo.

Yas Marina, Yas Island, Feb 14 available between 3pm and 11pm, Dhs298 per couple. Tel: (02) 565 1175, yasmarina.ae

The Pool Deck @ Anantara Eastern Mangroves

The candle-lit international buffet here is supplemented by smooth sax sounds, singers, dancers, DJ and a welcome drink, all for just Dhs245 per couple.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel, Al Kheeran Abu Dhabi, daily, Feb 14 7pm to midnight, Dhs245 per couple for soft, Dhs395 for house. Tel: (02) 656 1000, anantara.com

Up & Below

The rose weekend deal includes two hours of unlimited drinks paired with an appetiser. Available from Friday February 11 to Sunday February 14 for just Dhs99.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center Abu Dhabi. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Under Dhs499 per couple

Bistro

Seafood, a live carving station, and red velvet cake – these are the highlights of Bistro’s Valentine’s Day buffet special. Soft drinks packages cost Dhs125, while the house drinks package costs Dhs225 per person.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Captain’s Arms

There’s a Valentine’s Day brunch at Captain’s Arms this Friday. Enjoy an aphrodisiac mix of oysters, grilled meats and seafood, alongside an indulgent collection of desserts.

Le Méridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Fri Feb 12, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 for soft Dhs500 for house. Tel: (02) 644 6666, @lemeridienabudhabi

Cho Gao

Enjoy five courses of south east Asian cuisine with a bottle of bubble at Cho Gao this Valentine’s Day.

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs199 per person. Tel: (02) 616 6149, @crowneplazaabudhabi

Dino’s Bistro Italian

Definitely in the contention for best value Love Day deal is Dino’s with a four-course ode to amore for Italian cuisine. Couples can pair their fare with a full bottle of grape or bubbles for a total cost of Dhs450 for two people.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, Feb 12 to 14 from 6pm, packages from Dhs400. Tel: (02) 307 5552, @thewarehouseabudhabi

Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana

There’s a super romantic sunset beachside meal on the cards at Khalidiya Palace. Enjoy three courses and a welcome drink, painted on a canvas of lapping waves and palace views.

Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, 4pm to 7pm, Dhs499 per couple. Tel: (02) 657 0000, @khalidiyapalacerotana

Marco’s New York Italian

The more causal option of the two Marco offerings is going big, with themed décor, a three-course menu, and a glass of bubbly for Dhs249 per person.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, 7pm to 11.30pm. fairmont.com/abu-dhabi/offers

Mr. Miyagi’s Love You Long Time Valentine’s Day Brunch

Eccentric Asian street food eatery Mr Miyagi’s will be Thai-ing the knot on their usual brunch by giving it a special V-Day makeover. Couples also get a Dhs100 discount on the usual price. Amorous duos get five yummy courses and three hours of free-flowing beverages for just Dhs199 per person.

Yas Marina, Yas Island, Fri Feb 12 midday to 3pm or 4pm 7pm, Dhs199 per person. Tel: (02) 565 1150, yasmarina.ae

Namak

The award-winning Indian restaurant has whipped up a stunning five-course set menu with a sparkling drink for Dhs345 per couple.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Feb 12 to 14. Tel: (02) 698 8137, @namak_dusitad

Sacci

One of our favourite Italian joints in the city is putting on a very on-brand romantic meal for Abu Dhabi’s doe-eyed duos. The three-course meal for two comes with a bottle of grape and at Dhs399 per couple, we’d swipe right.

Sacci, Westin Abu Dhabi, Sas Al Nakhl, Feb 12 to 14 from 5pm, Dhs399 per couple. Tel: (02) 616 9999, sacciabudhabi.com

Shangri-La

Three of this hotel’s popular dining outlets, Hoi An, Shang Palace and The Pool Bar are offering their own four-sharing-course menus. These intimate dining experiences start at just Dhs315 per couple.

Shangri La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, available Feb 14, Dhs315 food only, Dhs388 package includes a bottle of grape. Tel: (02) 509 8555, @Shangrilaabudhabi

Spaccanapoli

The Italian signature restaurant at Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi is serving a five-course set menu with one bottle of wine for Dhs399 per couple.

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (02) 616 6149, @crowneplazaabudhabi

The Warehouse

There’s a seven-course tapas menu and bottle of grape deal for star-crossed lovers at The Warehouse this Valentine’s Day. It’s Dhs400 for the standard package or you can upgrade to two hours of unlimited grape for Dhs500 total per couple.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, Feb 12 to 14 from 6pm. Tel: (02) 307 5552, @thewarehouseabudhabi

Turtle Bay Bar & Grill

This alfresco venue is putting on a grilled feast of prime surf ‘n’ turf in a truly romantic setting. But for something truly special why not head to the rooftop or beach boardwalk and take part in their VVIP private meal experiences.

Saadiyat Rotana Resorts & Villas, Feb 12 to 14 5pm to 10.30pm, Dhs350 per couple, private dinner from Dhs1,800. Tel: (02) 697 0000, rotanatimes.com

Dhs500 and above

Barfly

Enjoy beach views, hyper-trendy modern-baroque surrounds, beats courtesy of resident DJ Mountana and a seductive four-course fusion menu at Barfly this V-Day.

Venetian Village, Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Feb 14, Dhs555 per cuple or Dhs1099 per couple with bubbles. Tel: (056) 177 7557, @barflybybuddhabar/

B Lounge

Enjoy a romantic five course meal in the breezy beachside eatery.

Sheraton, Corniche road, Al Zahiyah, Feb 14 7pm to 11pm. Dhs1099 per couple or Dhs1599 with a bottle of bubbles. Tel: (02) 677 3333, @sheratonabudhabi

Café Sushi

The four-course Japanese set menu at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr’s popular sushi spot is serving unique appetisers, traditional main dishes, and a specially curated Valentine’s dessert for Dhs299 per person.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs299 per person with soft drinks. Tel: (02) 654 3333, fairmont.com/abu-dhabi/offers

Coya Abu Dhabi

A bottle of vintage Champagne; a full selection of appetisers, including ceviche and maki rolls; a range of Coya signature mains culminating in a dessert platter, which includes a heart-shaped cheesecake with strawberry.

Four Seasons at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, from 7pm, Dhs460 per person. Tel: (050) 298 6104, coyarestaurant.ae

Cipriani Yas Island

Up there as one of Abu Dhabi’s most romantic venues, Cipriani Yas Island promises fine Italian cuisine, live music and stunning waterfront views for Valentine’s Day. Its set menu features a welcome bellini, followed by appetizer, pasta course, main course and dessert for Dhs495 per person. The herb crusted rack of lamb, and homemade spinach and ricotta ravioli are particular highlights.

Yas Marina, Yas Island, 6pm to midnight. Tel: (02) 657 5400, Ciprianiyasisland.com

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

What’s more romantic than a private dinner at the beach? Couples can indulge in a four-course set menu while enjoying the view. A photographer is also available upon request.

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 1am, Dhs799 with soft drinks, Dhs1,399 with house drinks and a bottle of bubbly.

Cyan

Experience the love language of Cyan’s fine cuisine over an indulgent four-course menu. Highlights of the setlist include hor’s d’oeuvre such as artichoke and aged comté tart; baked oysters; sabayon; langoustine and caviar egg mimosa; and foie gras tartine. There’s a choice of either grilled wagyu tenderloin or Chilean sea bass for the main course, black truffle camembert for pre-dessert and a special Valentine’s rose for the grand finalé.

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, from 7pm, Dhs275 per person for menu only, Dhs400 per person with grape pairing. Tel: (056) 544 8158. @cyanabudhabi

Dusit Thani Staycation Package

Nothing says ‘I ‘ppreciate you’ in quite the same way as an invite on a romantic getaway. Holidays are a strong love language. Dusit’s proposal here is a Deluxe Room (package price Dhs599) or Junior Suite (Dhs699) given the full rose petal glow-up, a luxurious five-course meal at either Benjarong or Namak to spice things up, and a buffet breakfast in the morning. They even have upgrade options including in-room bubbles and bouquets.

Book for stays between February 11 and 14. Tel: (02) 698 8888, reservations.abudhabi@dusit.com

Fouquet’s

Fouquet’s recipe for love this Valentine’s is a four course menu created by Michelin Star Chef Pierre Gagnaire, filled with Parisian passion and executed with seasoned flair. Menu MVPs include roasted foie gras in bigarade sauce and a veal ragout with truffle.

Saadiyat Island, next to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Feb 14 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs450 per person. Tel: (02) 205 4200, fouquetsabudhabi.com

Garage

Five separate culinary hubs and 11 special beverage taps await at this Valentine’s edition of the B.I.G. brunch.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Fri Feb12 from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs279 per person soft, Dhs379 house and Dhs499 bubbles. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @wabudhabi

Glo

If your love is so strong you need to celebrate it from a rooftop, Rosewood knows what’s up. The Valentine’s Under the Stars package at Glo is a multi-chapter manifesto of lurv. Dibba oysters, calamari tagliatelle, salmon gravelax, prawns, scallops, clams and free-flowing sparkling grape.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Feb 14 from 7pm to 11pm, Dhs600 per couple. Tel: (02) 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Lobster Lounge

There’s a choice of a lobster sharing platter or a five-course, presumably also seafood-centric, affair at this recent rooftop addition to Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort’s dining portfolio.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, Feb 14 from 5pm, Dhs700 per couple menu only, Dhs999 with grape pairing, Dhs1199 per couple with premium bubbles. Tel: (02) 811 4444, @jumeirahsaadiyat

Mare Mare

With a backdrop of the Saadiyat surf, it’s not hard to drum up a romantic ambience, add to that a live guitarist and five courses of authentic Italian dining, and you have got yourself a very special date night.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, Feb 14 from 5pm, Dhs700 per couple menu only, Dhs999 with grape pairing, Dhs1500 minimum spend for poolside seating, Dhs4000 minimum spend per couple for private cabana with romantic set up. Tel: (02) 811 4444, @jumeirahsaadiyat

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill

Up there as one of the best steakhouses in the country, Marco’s is serving a unique three-course set menu, which can be paired with wine from the resort’s award-winning cellar.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs349 per person with a glass of bubbly. Tel: (02) 654 3333, fairmont.com/abu-dhabi/offers/valentines-day

Punjab Grill

The Valentine’s Day menu at this contemporary Indian restaurant at the Venetian Village features Dibba Bay oysters and various chaat options, plus tandoor salmon, avocado kofta and other unique creations.

Venetian Village, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Dhs590 per couple. Tel: (050) 668 3054. @punjabgrillabudhabi

Oak Room

The evening begins with a signature Oak Room red rose and glass of bubbly, followed by Chef Tom Aikens’ set menu featuring Oak Room signature sourdough with Marmite butter, Gillardeau oysters, a surf and turf main course of poached lobster claw, black onyx tenderloin, and ending with a mixed berry trifle. The package is available from Feb 11 to 14.

The Abu Dhabi EDITION, from 6pm, Dhs395 per person. @oakroomabudhabi

Rixos Saadiyat Island

The romantic Valentine’s dinner at The Beach Boardwalk features a five-course set menu with wine pairing, a bottle of Champagne and a surprise giveaway all set on the hotel’s beachfront.

Rixos Saadiyat Island, Dhs3,000 per couple. Tel: (02) 492 2222. @rixospremiumsaadiyat

Saadiyat Beach Club

The ‘Love Under the Stars’ package sits you and your significant other up in a romantic, candlelit poolside setting. There you’ll feast on the seven-course extravaganza, with special floral and sweet treats for ladies. Secluded private cabana also available.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, from 7pm, Dhs750 per couple with bottle of bubbles, Dhs999 with three hour drink package, Dhs3,000 for private cabana. Tel: (02) 656 3536, @saadiyatbeachclub

Level-up Valentine’s Day at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to level-up your standard date nights and do something that little bit ‘extra’. Sure you could go for the heart-clutching teddy bear or the dozen red roses, but the most direct route into people’s affections is often through the medium of food, and this year, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is hosting something almost guaranteed to score big date night points. Prepare for a six-destination multi-stop gastronomic tour that takes you around the culinary world (and the hotel), with sophisticated welcome drinks in the Lobby Lounge, appetisers at Café Sushi, grape degustation at Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill, soup and main courses at Marco’s New York Italian, dessert at Pier or Beach Side and then off to Bridges Bar for a few nightcaps.

The total price for this package is Dhs1,500 per couple and is available for one night only (February 14). Spots are limited.

Tel: (02) 654 3333, fairmont.com/abu-dhabi/offers/valentines-day

Images: Provided/Getty