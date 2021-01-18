Including some important updates on travel requirements…

If you’ve been given one or both doses of the vaccine as part of the UAE’s Covid-19 immunisation programme, or you took part in the Phase III trials, and are wondering where that leaves you in terms of testing requirements, there’s some fresh protocol to dig into.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee and Department of Health have released guidelines on quarantine lengths and screening obligations for those that have been given the vaccine.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee and Department of Health have approved screening protocols in Abu Dhabi for those vaccinated as part of the national vaccination programmes and volunteers in clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines, effective 17 January. pic.twitter.com/QnluGvDGKl — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 17, 2021

What if I was part of the Phase III clinical trials for the Sinopharm vaccine?

You’ll need to take part in testing, as dictated by your trial.

After you have completed your trial phase, you will need to take a concluding PCR test, if negative you will receive a special ‘star’ designation on your personal profile in the Al Hosn app.

This status is only valid for seven days after each test.

For international travel: When arriving from Green List countries at test will be taken on arrival and on the sixth day, no need to quarantine. For arrival from non Green List countries, a PCR is required on arrival and on day eight, there is now a mandatory quarantine period of 10 days.

Coming into contact with an infected individual: Five days in quarantine, a PCR test is required on the fourth day, if the test is negative, quarantine can end.

What if I have been vaccinated as part of the National Vaccination Programme?

You’ll need to have had both doses of the vaccine for the below to be relevant.

28 days after your second dose of the vaccine, you’ll be required to take a PCR test, if negative you will receive a special ‘E’ designation on your personal profile in the Al Hosn app.

This status is only valid for seven days after each test.

Following this, no further periodic testing is required.

For international travel: When arriving from Green List countries at test will be taken on arrival and on the sixth day, no need to quarantine. For arrival from non Green List countries, a PCR is required on arrival and on day eight, there is now a mandatory quarantine period of 10 days.

Coming into contact with an infected individual: Five days in quarantine, a PCR test is required on the fourth day, if the test is negative, quarantine can end.

Images: ADMO