It’s pet-friendly too…

In a world where international travel is on hold for the foreseeable it’s time to start exploring a little closer to home. The UAE has plenty to offer, from glittering city life to beautiful nature spots and stunning beaches.

It’s not a bad place to start.

Brand new Vida hotel, named Vida Beach Resort is set to open on the idyllic beachfront at Umm Al Quwain. We’ve got our hands on the renders and it looks seriously pretty.

The contemporary new hotel will have everything you need for the perfect staycation. The hotel is painted in Vida’s signature white colouring, with palm trees and an open terrace leading on to the beach itself.

Rooms offer either sea views or city views, and types range from deluxe rooms to the executive one-bedroom suite. For the ultimate luxury, there is a sea-view beach chalet with two bedrooms and a private balcony.

Of course, no holiday would be complete without some amazing restaurants to dine in. At Vida Beach Resort, you’ll find plenty to choose from, including an all-day dining restaurant, rooftop lounge and cool bar.

Origins, Vida’s signature restaurant, will offer a range of cuisine in an all-day dining capacity, whilst Stage2 offers guests a relaxing space to catch up on some reading or socialise.

SOCAL is the Southern California-inspired rooftop bar which will be open from 5pm to 2am, serving up cocktails in time for sundowners. Destination bar sits under a wooden canopy that overlooks the infinity pool.

There are plenty of facilities at Vida Beach Resort, from a fitness centre to a spa, tennis court, swimming pool, water sports, kids’ club and even some pet-friendly rooms. There’s even an events lawn with some beautiful views.

Umm Al Quwain is approximately 50 minutes’ drive from Dubai.

Vida Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain, UAE, open now. vidahotels.com

Images: Vida Hotels