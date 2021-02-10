It’s nearly here…

It feels like we have blinked this week and the weekend is just days away (not that we are complaining). As ever, we’ve rounded up plenty of amazing things for you to do this weekend, from an idyllic picnics to some great outdoor markets.

Here are 10 amazing things to do this weekend…

Thursday, February 18

1. Get a bottle of wine and a cheese platter for Dhs99

Pop along to Soho-style bar and restaurant, Warehouse, within the Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre this weekend for an amazing deal. Dubbed the ‘Warehouse Wine Not Weekend’, this three-day deal is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to some much-needed indulgence, without parting with a wad of cash. From Thursday February 18 to Saturday 20, you can settle in with a selected bottle of wine and a cheeseboard, all with change from Dhs100.

Warehouse Wine Not Weekend, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Feb 18 to 20, Dhs99 for a bottle of wine and a cheese platter. Tel: (04) 702 2455. @warehousedxb

2. Step up your lunch break at this seriously cool burger pop-up

Check out what happened when What’s On went to check it out:

Why order in if you can spend your lunch break at one of Dubai’s coolest pop-ups. If you haven’t seen Salt Campsite yet, you’re in for a treat. The vibrant location is so much more than a food truck, there’s a brand new menu with different burgers, fries, and creative sides. The team also introduced Sugar, a dedicated dessert bar with some of the yummiest treats we’ve tasted. The Instagrammable pop-up was only open for a month but it proved so popular that it’s now open indefinitely.

Salt Campsite, Gate Avenue, DIFC, daily throughout winter, 12pm to 12am, walk-ins only. @findsalt

3. Visit this stunning beach bar

Another stalwart Dubai beach bar is Shimmers, and it’s popular for good reason. With a neutral colour scheme and simple, yet luxurious setting, this place lets the view of the Burj Al Arab, and beyond, do the talking. Tuck into traditional Greek cuisine from the sun-dappled restaurant, set out under a white-washed canopy, or sit yourself on a bean bag on the beach.

Shimmers on the Beach, Madinat Jumeirah, 12pm to 10pm, daily. Tel: (04) 432 3232. Taxi: Madinat Jumeriah. jumeirah.com

Friday, February 19

4. Enjoy all-you-can-eat breakfast

Popular (and very Instagrammable) cafe Bounty Beets has a stellar breakfast deal that will likely draw you back time and time again. We vote for sitting out in the leafy garden as you tuck in to your choice of 15 bitesized breakfast dishes plus unlimited tea, coffee or juice for Dhs99.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Fridays and Saturdays 8am to 12pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 511 7373. @bountybeets

5. Visit a luxe new beach club

The weather in Dubai is pretty amazing right now (when the fog lifts) so there’s really no better time to try out one of Dubai’s many stunning beach clubs. One brand new one you need on your radar is Twiggy, the brand new beachside restaurant by La Cantine. Found in Park Hyatt Dubai, which offers stunning Dubai skyline views. Twiggy has also taken over the hotel’s man-made beach, Lagoon, combining the two luxurious places into one delightful destination.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, beach club open daily from 9am to sunset, restaurant open daily from noon to 1am. Tel: (04) 602 1105, twiggy.ae, @twiggydubai

6. Shop fashion and other products at this cute outdoor market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThriftforGood (@thriftforgood)

On Friday, February 19, Thrift for Good is heading outdoors to the terrace and putting on a pop-up shop selling ‘slow fashion items, upcycled items, eco-friendly products and more’. Profits are donated to Gulf for Good, which fundraises to help children in need around the world. Not only is Thrift for Good selling items, you will also be able to shop from local fashion brands such as Retold, My Joli Bump, The Neod, as well as health and personal care brands such as Yoga La Vie and Remedy Hair and Spa. Food and beverages will also be served by FoodKarma and Coffee Club.

Golden Mile Galleria 8, The Palm, Dubai, 10am to 6pm, February 19…

Saturday, February 20

7. Shop local and organic produce from a farmers’ market

If you’re bored of the same supermarket shop, why not switch it up and bag your fruits, vegetables and other items from an outdoor organic farmer’s market? The Organic Farmer’s Market is currently running at Business Bay’s retail destination, Bay Avenue selling fruits, vegetables, spices, coffee and more.

Organic Farmer’s Market, Business Avenue, Business Bay, Dubai, every Friday 2pm to 8pm, until April 9…

8. Toast to the sunset with free-flowing drinks

Since Dubai bar Iris relocated to its new home in Meydan less than a year ago, it has only increased in popularity. Offering its guests sundowners, great deals late into the evening and incredible views of the Downtown Dubai skyline, there’s really no wonder why. Bag a seat on the lounge-style furniture on the terrace, cocktail in hand, and watch the sunset. Check out Saturday Sessions from 5pm to 9pm each Saturday where you can enjoy free-flowing happy hour beverages for two hours and an Iris charcuterie board for Dhs150.

Iris, Meydan Grandstand, Dubai, Sun to Wed 7pm to 2am, Thurs 5pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am, Sat 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)56 951 1442. @irisdubai

9. Go to an Argentinian wine tasting and barbecue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tasting Class (@thetastingclass)

On Saturday 20, the Tasting Class is hosting a celebration of all things Argentinian at Meliã Desert Palm Dubai. This three-hour session combines the bits we miss most about brunch, minus the crowds and silent standoffs at the buffet. You’ve got a generous selection of Argentinian dishes and meats, along with a tasting of four wine styles the country is known for, as well as entertainment courtesy of the tasting tips and live polo match.

Meliã Desert Palm Dubai, Tel: (04) 602 9323. Email: eat.dp@melia.com. @meliadesertpalmdubai

10. Go for a picnic

One of the best things about Dubai’s winter weather is surely the amount of things you can do outdoors and one of those has to be a picnic. Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi’s Saturday afternoon PikNik is back. Your personal picnic basket comes packed with delicious sandwiches, salads, cheese, charcuterie, mezze and sweet treats, all safely prepared by the hotel’s culinary team. Priced at Dhs250, there’s plenty to share among two adults and two children. Spread out a picnic blanket on the grass and soak up the sun.

PikNik, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, from Sat Feb 20, ongoing, noon to 4pm. Dhs250 for a hamper for 2 adults and 2 children; and Dhs200 for a family day pass to Jungle Bay Waterpark. Tel: (04) 511 7373. @westindubai

Image: Social/provided