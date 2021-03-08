Another great reason to visit the UAE’s adventure emirate…

Whether you’ve lived in the country for a long time or if you’re new, learning about the culture and heritage is a unique activity you need to add to your to-do list. And Ras Al Khaimah is offering up the perfect festival for you to do just that.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and the Department of Antiquities and Museums are hosting a three-month-long heritage festival called Turath District and it takes place away from the skyscrapers of Dubai at Al Jazirah Al Hamra –a town to the south of the city of Ras Al Khaimah.

The former ancient pearling village will come to life with performances and activities every Thursday and Friday until May 28 2021 from 6pm to 11pm. The entrance fee is priced at just Dhs10 per adult. Children six years and under, people of determination and senior citizens aged 60+ can enter for free.

At the location, expect heritage displays, traditional décor, lanterns and authentic accessories that will transport you back in time to ancient village life.

At the open-air theatre, there will be Al Ayyala folk dancers moving to the beats of tambourines and drums, Al-Yola dancers – traditional Bedouin performance comprising two rows of dancers carrying rifles and sticks, as well as the Harbiya dancers, where performers recite melodies over a war dance celebrating their victories.

The family-friendly cultural experience also includes henna art design spots, food trucks and much more.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority stated, ‘Al Jazirah Al Hamra is a national treasure; a stunning picture of what life used to be like here in the Emirate that everyone should be able to visit and experience.’

He added that the festival will give visitors and the local community the chance to connect with its rich history, better understand its people and traditions, and to take them back in time for a truly authentic experience.

Al Jazirah Al Hamra, the last surviving pearl fishing village of its kind in the Arabian Gulf remains largely untouched. It is one of four archaeological sites in Ras Al Khaimah that have secured a spot within the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites.

For further details, please visit visitrasalkhaimah.com/event-calendar/turath-district

While you’re there…

The adventure capital is about 90 minutes away from Dubai, so if you’re making the long drive over, why not make a day of it and visit the Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival, too.

The art festival runs until April 3, 2021 and features a program of events and exhibitions showcasing the talent and work of local artists, photographers, and filmmakers.

Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival, three locations: Al Jazirah Al Hamra Heritage Village, Jebel Jais and Open Park on Al Marjan Island, until April 3. @rakfinearts

Images: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority