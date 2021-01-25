Expect plenty of art, films, workshops, tours and more… Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival is back for its ninth edition running from February 5 to April 3, 2021 kicking off the UAE’s 2021 arts calendar. The annual arts festival was established under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, organized by the Al Qasimi Foundation, and presented by Marjan. Once again, the festival is located at the historic Al Jazirah Al Hamra Heritage Village in Ras Al Khaimah, but there are two new exciting mini-exhibition sites within the emirate: the public viewing deck of the UAE’s highest peak Jebel Jais and the Open Park on Al Marjan Island.

The artworks and programmes are centred around the theme of ‘hope’ and in keeping with the UAE’s 50th anniversary, the festival is looking to the past and exploring the future through the lens of contemporary art at a time when hope is central to our daily lives.