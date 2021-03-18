You can feel safe on your travels…

The past year has undoubtedly been uncertain due to Covid-19, with many rules and restrictions along the way, such as social distancing. If you use Dubai’s taxis or public transport every day, there’s now reason to feel a little more reassured.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has today declared that, in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and other health authorities, a Covid-19 vaccine has been administered ‘to the entire fleet of eligible taxi and public transport drivers’.

This accounts for more than 20,000 drivers of Dubai Taxis’, buses, trams and the Metro. RTA released a video on the Dubai Media Office Twitter page to announce the news, stating, “we care about your happiness, comfort and the community’s safety, to preserve the efforts of our frontline workers”.

.@rta_dubai , in collaboration with the @DHA_Dubai and other authorities, has administered the Covid-19 vaccination to the entire fleet of eligible taxi and public transport drivers, who account for more than 20,000 drivers. pic.twitter.com/oIlU4wCdjQ — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 18, 2021

The video shows a number of Dubai’s transport drivers receiving the vaccine. The clip ends, stating “your safety and the safety of our employees are our top priority”.

Nada Jasim, Director of Safety, Risk, Regulation and Planning, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA said: “RTA prepared two internal centres in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority and other Authorities; one for vaccinating taxi and bus drivers from 19 January to March 2021, and the other for vaccinating other employees as of 3 February 2021. About 40,000 vaccination shots have been provided for various categories including drivers, front-end staff, metro and tram operators, parking inspectors and all employees along with their interested family members. The campaign also covered outsourcing employees, school bus drivers, Bike Delivery riders and limo drivers as part of efforts to ensure the health and safety of all. The centre has been fitted with 30 counters to vaccinate 1200-1500 people a day clocking at 150 people an hour. All precautionary measures have been taken at the centre including physical distancing”.

The UAE continues to push forward with its vaccination drive, with one of the highest per capita inoculation rates in the world.

If you would like to find out more about the vaccination options in Dubai, read our full report on where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE. As numbers continue to grow in the UAE, it’s important that we all practice social distancing and wear a face mask at all times when outside the home.

