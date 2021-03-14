Non-essential surgeries were suspended in January 2021…

Non-essential surgeries such as dental and cosmetics can now be resumed by UAE hospitals. This follows a temporary suspension of said treatments back in January 2021 due to the high numbers of Covid-10 cases that were being recorded across the UAE.

According to Khaleej Times, a circular issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) stated that surgeries that can be done under local anaesthesia could resume from today, Sunday March 14, plus physiotherapy and kairo practices can also resume.

In the circular, extra precautions were outlined including hospitals working at a 30 per cent capacity, all personnel wearing face masks, gloves and protective equipment, temperature checks daily and hospital staff to undergo PCR tests every week.

Other precautions include floor stickers in waiting areas to ensure social distancing is adhered to, ensuring that medical appointments do not lead to crowds, plus patients have been told not to bring children to appointments unless the appointment is for the child.

Hotels and restaurants in Dubai have also been ordered to halt all forms of entertainmentuntil further notice.

The UAE continues to push forward with its vaccination drive, with one of the highest per capita inoculation rates in the world.

If you would like to find out more about the vaccination options in Dubai, read our full report on where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE. As numbers continue to grow in the UAE, it’s important that we all practice social distancing and wear a face mask at all times when outside the home.

Image: Unsplash