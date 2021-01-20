And we’re still in January…

Abu Dhabi Media Office shared the news last night that the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the UAE so far stands at 2 million.

That is an incredible effort considering we’re still in the first month of the year.

Because the vaccine is delivered in two doses, and the statistics are not broken down into how many of the jabs are first or second dose, the exact number of people that have received the jab is unclear, but these numbers suggest a minimum of one million individuals, about 10 per cent of the population.

Although the actual figure is likely to much closer to 20 per cent.

Our immunity is increasing with every person who chooses to vaccinate. Over 2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the UAE so far. Choose to Vaccinate today. pic.twitter.com/w3PvPFgmIr — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 19, 2021

The UAE has been one of the most proactive nations in promoting immunisation programmes. It was one of the first conduct Phase III trials of a vaccine, and Abu Dhabi’s choose to vaccinate campaign has been instrumental in coordinating efforts for the inoculation push.

The Hope Consortium also helped the UAE establish itself as a global logistics hub for vaccination distribution.

Where can I get the vaccine in the UAE?

In Abu Dhabi there are well over 100 clinics and health centres offering the Sinopharm jab, check out our capital jab guide for an up to date list of those facilities.

For Dubai and the other Emirates, our article on other UAE vaccination centres is a great place to start.

Other than protecting my own and other people’s health, what are the benefits of getting the vaccine?

In addition to saving lives, which is enough of a motivation to get the jab in our opinion, ease of movement is a big incentive to opt-in.

Abu Dhabi has recently updated entry and exit rules for those that have been vaccinated, offering more flexible privilages.

Images: ADMO