This pair of leisure destinations are going to be capital game-changers…

The news coming out of Yas Bay keeps giving us the thrill sweats. At the beginning of the year, we bore witness to the unveiling of the jaw-dropping Etihad Arena, then last month the sparkling new five-star Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island opened up to the staycationing public.

A glimpse into the future of Abu Dhabi nightlife

We were also treated to a few tantalising nuggets of extremely exciting bar and restaurant news. Solutions Leisure Group, the team behind Dubai mega hospitality projects such as Lock, Stock and Barrel (LSB), STK, Asia Asia, and Wavehouse, have their hit-making sights set on the capital with three epic new entertainment destinations planned for Yas Bay.

Established Dubai leisure-time legends LSB and Asia Asia, will be joined by an entirely new concept, ‘The Central’ which, from the renders looks a little like Wavehouse, and that can only be a good thing.

Make no mistake, this is going to be big

We don’t have the full details on it all yet, and we only have whispers of where the precise location within Yas Bay’s pleasure nexus these venues will be, but these exclusive preview images have really dumped a (lock, stock and) barrel of gasoline on the fires of our expectation.

Solutions Leisure Group is working with Abu Dhabi master developer Miral to finesse the finishing touches of the outlets now, and we cannot wait to see those doors swing open, especially given the fact CEO of Solutions Leisure Group, Paul Evans described these projects as some of their ‘best projects to date’.