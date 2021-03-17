A first glimpse at Asia Asia and The Central coming to Yas Bay soon
This pair of leisure destinations are going to be capital game-changers…
The news coming out of Yas Bay keeps giving us the thrill sweats. At the beginning of the year, we bore witness to the unveiling of the jaw-dropping Etihad Arena, then last month the sparkling new five-star Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island opened up to the staycationing public.
A glimpse into the future of Abu Dhabi nightlife
We were also treated to a few tantalising nuggets of extremely exciting bar and restaurant news. Solutions Leisure Group, the team behind Dubai mega hospitality projects such as Lock, Stock and Barrel (LSB), STK, Asia Asia, and Wavehouse, have their hit-making sights set on the capital with three epic new entertainment destinations planned for Yas Bay.
Established Dubai leisure-time legends LSB and Asia Asia, will be joined by an entirely new concept, ‘The Central’ which, from the renders looks a little like Wavehouse, and that can only be a good thing.
Make no mistake, this is going to be big
We don’t have the full details on it all yet, and we only have whispers of where the precise location within Yas Bay’s pleasure nexus these venues will be, but these exclusive preview images have really dumped a (lock, stock and) barrel of gasoline on the fires of our expectation.
Solutions Leisure Group is working with Abu Dhabi master developer Miral to finesse the finishing touches of the outlets now, and we cannot wait to see those doors swing open, especially given the fact CEO of Solutions Leisure Group, Paul Evans described these projects as some of their ‘best projects to date’.
Evans also said of the upcoming launch: “We could not be more excited at the opportunity to bring some of the region’s number one nightlife concepts to Abu Dhabi.”
“Upon seeing the outstanding vision of Miral, there was only one decision to make and that was can we build our best venues to date? The answer was yes and that’s exactly what we will do. The potential of Yas Bay is limitless and with Miral’s vison and drive, this promises to be the most relevant entertainment development in the capital.”
Speaking on behalf of Miral, Clement Bontemps, the company’s Executive Director of Asset Management, said: “We are excited to see world-class brands selecting Yas Bay as the destination of choice for their expansion plans. It is testament to what Yas Bay has to offer businesses, visitors and residents alike, from unique experiences to attractive investment opportunities.”
“Partnering with such prominent names to come to Abu Dhabi for the first time amplifies our commitment to delivering unmatched experiences on Yas Island.”
Images: Provided