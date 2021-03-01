This is an epic deal…

The brand sparkling new five-star Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island has just launched a very special staycation package which offers daily access to Yas Island’s theme parks.

And the prices start at just Dhs429 per person.

The Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island ‘Ultimate Staycation’ deal includes a stay in a standard room, breakfast for each guest and access to one of the three Yas Theme Parks. Just in case you’ve recently woken up from a 12 year nap, those theme parks are: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

The offer is valid all the way up until the end of March 2021, and pricing is dynamic — meaning there is limited availability (and seasonality) on the lower priced categories. And what that means in real terms is GO GO GO — the best prices will sell out.

More… MORE…

If you do find yourself bored of the luxurious hotel surrounds and the bone-rattling thrill rides of Yas, congratulations, that is quite an achievement. But the good news is… There’s more.

There are three restaurants and bars to explore at the hotel — Graphos Social Kitchen provides a menu packed with modern international flair; Osmo Lounge and Bar offers refined sips and grand waterfront views; and Capila, the Pool Bar and Grill serves up flame-charred wonderstuff in a chill alfresco setting.

On site you’ll also find the first eforea spa in the UAE, a hyper-modern fitness center, an outdoor pool, a kids’ club with splash pool and playground, and a Beach Club.

Elsewhere on Yas, shopping megaplex Yas Mall and accompanying adrenaline hub Clymb. There’s Yas Marina with a huge collection of aspirational-view restaurants, Yas Marina Circuit offering wild petrol-fuelled adventures, Etihad Arena, the very-soon-to-open leisure and lifestyle destination Pier 71, and of course the internationally renowned Yas Links golf course.

That’s not all folks…

Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, Area President, Middle East, Africa & Turkey (MEA&T), Hilton, said: “We look forward to opening Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island soon, as the first of three hotels under development on Yas Island together with Miral”.

“DoubleTree by Hilton Yas Island Residences and the WB Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. branded hotel are also expected to open later this year.”

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island, rates from Ds429, book at yasisland.ae

Images: Provided